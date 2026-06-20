Chicago Sky: Why Star Players Like Angel Reese Keep Leaving (2026)

The Chicago Sky's recent struggles and player departures have sparked a heated debate, with one WNBA analyst, Andraya Carter, boldly asserting that the organization is 'unserious.' This claim, backed by a pattern of star players seeking exits, raises questions about the franchise's future and the need for significant changes.

The Sky's Turbulent Times

Angel Reese's trade to the Atlanta Dream after just two seasons in Chicago is the latest in a series of high-profile exits. Reese, a rebounding leader, expressed dissatisfaction with the Sky's management, and her departure has been a boon for the Dream, who are now 8-3 with Reese's impressive averages of 13.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

A Pattern of Discontent

Carter's analysis delves into a deeper issue, pointing to a pattern that extends beyond Reese. She highlights the departures of Sylvia Fowles, Elena Delle Donne, and the 2021 championship-winning trio of Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper, and Courtney Vandersloot. The analyst believes these exits are symptomatic of a larger problem, with the owner, Michael Alter, ultimately responsible for the organization's culture.

Organizational Issues

The analyst's criticism is scathing, suggesting that the Sky's issues run deep. The mid-season departure of the head coach and GM in 2023 is cited as a prime example of poor management. Carter believes these decisions have created an environment where players feel the need to leave rather than stay and fight for the franchise.

Reese's Frustrations

Reese's criticism of the Sky during her tenure, including a suspension for demanding roster improvements, adds fuel to the fire. Carter argues that Reese's case is just one example of a wider issue, and the organization's history supports her claim.

A Call for Change

The analyst's commentary suggests that dramatic changes are needed to turn the Sky's fortunes around. The pattern of player departures and management decisions indicate a dysfunctional environment, and Carter believes a comprehensive overhaul might be the only solution.

Broader Implications

This situation raises questions about player agency and the power dynamics within sports organizations. If players feel their voices are not heard or their concerns are not addressed, it can lead to a toxic environment and ultimately impact performance. The Sky's case highlights the importance of effective leadership and player welfare in sports management.

Conclusion

The Chicago Sky's recent struggles and player departures have exposed deeper issues within the organization. Andraya Carter's analysis provides a scathing critique, highlighting a pattern of mismanagement and a need for significant change. This case study serves as a reminder of the importance of player welfare and effective leadership in sports organizations.