China's AI Bug-Finder: Qihoo 360's Challenge to Anthropic's Mythos (2026)

The world of cybersecurity is a complex and ever-evolving landscape, and the latest development from Chinese company Qihoo 360 has sparked both intrigue and controversy. The company's CEO, Zhou Hongyi, has unveiled an AI bug-finder that allegedly surpasses the capabilities of Anthropic's Mythos model, a tool that has been the subject of US government scrutiny and a ban on foreign nationals accessing it.

Zhou's claims are bold and provocative, comparing Mythos to a 'cyber nuclear weapon' and suggesting that China needs its own deterrent capabilities. However, he also acknowledges the limitations of the large-scale model approach, which Mythos follows, and emphasizes the need for alternative methods.

This is where Qihoo 360's 'Tulongfeng' comes into play. By leveraging their extensive experience in cybersecurity and a vast malware library, the company has developed a multi-agent swarm approach. This innovative system involves a network of agents that collaborate to identify and confirm vulnerabilities, rather than relying on a single large model.

The 'Tulongfeng' approach is already proving its worth, as evidenced by the discovery of long-dormant vulnerabilities in Windows, Office, and Excel, earning recognition from Microsoft. Zhou highlights the tool's ability to find flaws in OpenClaw, a feat achieved by human researchers as well.

Furthermore, Qihoo 360 has developed another AI-powered security tool called 'Yitianzhen'. This tool simulates potential attacks against an organization's defenses and provides remediation suggestions. The company has formed an alliance with local cybersecurity firms to utilize 'Yitianzhen' and strengthen their defenses against the likes of Project Glasswing, which allows access to Mythos under controlled conditions.

The US government's sanctions on Qihoo 360, based on suspicions of military involvement, add a layer of complexity to this story. It raises questions about the ethical and geopolitical implications of such advanced cybersecurity tools. As China seeks to enhance its defensive capabilities, the development of 'Tulongfeng' and 'Yitianzhen' could have far-reaching consequences for the global cybersecurity landscape.

In my opinion, the introduction of 'Tulongfeng' and 'Yitianzhen' represents a significant advancement in cybersecurity. However, it also underscores the ongoing tensions and power dynamics between nations in the digital realm. As AI and machine learning continue to shape the future of security, the race to develop more sophisticated bug-finders and defensive mechanisms will only intensify.