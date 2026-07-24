Chrissy Metz's Broadway Debut with Joey Fatone in & Juliet (2026)

What happens when you mix a boy band icon, a TV star making her Broadway debut, and a reimagined Shakespeare classic? You get a theatrical cocktail that’s as bold and unexpected as it is captivating. The recent news of Joey Fatone and Chrissy Metz sharing the stage in & Juliet isn’t just a casting update—it’s a cultural moment that speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of Broadway and our insatiable appetite for nostalgia reimagined.

The Boy Band Veteran and the Broadway Newbie: A Match Made in Theatrical Heaven?

Joey Fatone, the NSYNC heartthrob turned Broadway regular, is no stranger to the stage. His return to *& Juliet as Lance feels like a homecoming, as he himself described it. But what’s truly intriguing is how his presence anchors the show in a sense of familiarity. Fatone represents a generation’s nostalgia, a bridge between the pop culture of the late ’90s and early 2000s and today’s theatrical audience. Personally, I think his recurring role is a smart move—it’s like inviting an old friend to the party, ensuring that fans of his boy band days will feel right at home.

On the flip side, Chrissy Metz’s Broadway debut as Angelique is a bold leap for the This Is Us star. What makes this particularly fascinating is her candid admission that Broadway ‘scares her to bits,’ yet she’s diving in headfirst. In my opinion, this vulnerability is what makes her journey so compelling. It’s a reminder that even the most successful actors feel the weight of stepping into uncharted territory. Her presence also broadens the show’s appeal, drawing in fans of her TV work who might not typically buy a Broadway ticket. If you take a step back and think about it, this pairing is a masterclass in casting diversity—both in terms of experience and audience reach.

& Juliet: When Shakespeare Meets Max Martin

The show itself is a theatrical anomaly. & Juliet dares to ask, ‘What if Juliet didn’t die?’ and answers with a soundtrack of Max Martin’s greatest hits. From ‘Since U Been Gone’ to ‘Roar,’ the musical flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, turning it into a celebration of empowerment and second chances. What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just a jukebox musical—it’s a clever commentary on storytelling and the power of rewriting your own narrative.

What this really suggests is that Broadway is no longer bound by traditional source material. Shakespeare, pop anthems, and modern feminist retellings? Why not? It’s a reflection of our cultural moment, where genres and mediums collide to create something entirely new. One thing that immediately stands out is how & Juliet manages to feel both nostalgic and fresh, a rare feat in an era where originality often takes a backseat to familiarity.

The Broader Implications: Broadway’s Evolution and the Power of Star Power

The success of & Juliet—it was the first new musical of the 2022–2023 Broadway season to recoup its costs—raises a deeper question: Are we witnessing a shift in what defines a ‘Broadway hit’? The show’s ability to attract stars like Fatone and Metz, while also appealing to a younger, pop-savvy audience, hints at a new formula for success. From my perspective, this is both exciting and unsettling. On one hand, it democratizes Broadway, making it more accessible to a wider audience. On the other, it risks reducing theater to a celebrity-driven spectacle.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the shared role of Lance between Fatone and Tony-winner Paulo Szot. It’s a practical solution to scheduling conflicts, but it also symbolizes something larger: the idea that a role can be interpreted in multiple ways, each bringing something unique. This duality mirrors the show’s theme of reimagining familiar stories, proving that there’s no single ‘right’ way to tell a tale.

Why This Matters: Beyond the Glitz and Glamour

At its core, & Juliet is about second chances—for Juliet, for its stars, and perhaps even for Broadway itself. In a world where the arts are constantly battling for relevance, this show reminds us of the power of reinvention. Personally, I think its success is a testament to the enduring appeal of storytelling, no matter the medium or the music.

What this really suggests is that we’re craving narratives that feel both familiar and transformative. & Juliet delivers that in spades, and its star-studded cast only amplifies its impact. If you ask me, this isn’t just a Broadway show—it’s a cultural phenomenon that’s redefining what theater can be.

Final Thoughts: A Show That’s More Than the Sum of Its Parts

As I reflect on & Juliet and its latest casting news, I’m struck by how much it encapsulates our current cultural moment. It’s a show that dares to ask ‘What if?’ and answers with a soundtrack of empowerment and a cast that feels like a dream team. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it manages to be both a love letter to the past and a bold statement about the future.

In my opinion, & Juliet isn’t just a musical—it’s a conversation starter. It challenges us to rethink what we know about storytelling, stardom, and even Shakespeare. And if that’s not the mark of a great show, I don’t know what is. So, here’s to Joey Fatone, Chrissy Metz, and the entire cast for reminding us that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to rewrite the ending.