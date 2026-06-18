Chumley's Country Morning Show: Joining Forces with WQIK Jacksonville (2026)

Chumley Joins WQIK Jacksonville's 'The Big Show': A Strategic Move for iHeartMedia?

The addition of Chumley to 'The Big Show' on WQIK Jacksonville is a strategic move by iHeartMedia, leveraging his extensive experience and local expertise to enhance the station's morning program. With nearly three decades in the radio industry, Chumley brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong rapport with his new colleagues, John, Megan, and Froggy.

What makes this move particularly interesting is Chumley's diverse portfolio. Beyond his new role at WQIK, he continues to serve as Program Director and afternoon host at '107.3 Planet Radio' WPLA-FM, host afternoons on rock station WJRR in Orlando, and remain an on-air personality on iHeart Classic Rock. This multi-faceted approach showcases Chumley's versatility and his ability to connect with a wide range of audiences.

In my opinion, iHeartMedia's decision to expand 'The Big Show' with Chumley is a calculated strategy. By tapping into his local knowledge and radio expertise, the station can further solidify its position as a leading media outlet in North Florida. Chumley's presence not only strengthens the show's content but also fosters a sense of community and engagement among listeners.

However, what many people don't realize is the potential impact on the local radio landscape. With Chumley's extensive experience and iHeartMedia's resources, the station can potentially set a new standard for morning shows in the market. This move could inspire competitors to reevaluate their strategies and potentially elevate the overall quality of local radio programming.

If you take a step back and think about it, the addition of Chumley to 'The Big Show' represents a significant milestone for iHeartMedia Jacksonville. It not only showcases the company's commitment to its employees but also highlights its strategic vision for the future of local radio. As Chumley takes on this new challenge, listeners can expect a dynamic and engaging morning show that reflects the spirit of North Florida.