Cillian Murphy's Intense WWII Spy Thriller: 'Anthropoid' on Netflix (2026)

Cillian Murphy's 2016 war thriller, 'Anthropoid', is a hidden gem that deserves more attention. This film, directed by Sean Ellis, is an intense and captivating watch, offering a unique perspective on World War II. While it may not be as widely recognized as other war movies, it is undoubtedly one of Cillian Murphy's best works. The story follows the real-life mission of two Czechoslovakian resistance fighters, Jozef Gabcík and Jan Kubiš, who embarked on a daring plan to assassinate a high-ranking SS official, Reinhard Heydrich, responsible for the Holocaust. What makes 'Anthropoid' truly stand out is its ability to blend historical accuracy with a gripping narrative. The film takes creative liberties with the characters' personalities, allowing for a more engaging and humanized portrayal of these heroes. This approach adds depth and emotion to the story, making it more accessible and compelling to modern audiences. The cast, including Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan, and Charlotte Le Bon, delivers powerful performances that bring the characters to life. Murphy, in particular, shines as Jozef Gabcík, portraying the complex emotions and determination of a man driven by a noble cause. The film's strength lies in its ability to showcase the sacrifices and bravery of these individuals, often overlooked in the grand narrative of World War II. It serves as a reminder that the fight against evil regimes requires not only military might but also the courage of everyday people. 'Anthropoid' is a powerful spy thriller that captivates from start to finish. The tension is palpable, the stakes are high, and the final act is a heart-pounding climax that will leave a lasting impression. It is a must-watch for fans of intense and thought-provoking cinema. In my opinion, this film is a hidden treasure, offering a fresh and compelling take on a well-known historical event. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to shed light on lesser-known but significant moments in history. So, if you're looking for a thrilling and meaningful cinematic experience, 'Anthropoid' is a perfect choice. It will keep you on the edge of your seat while also making you reflect on the sacrifices made by ordinary people in extraordinary times. Personally, I think this film is a masterpiece, and it deserves to be discovered by a wider audience. It is a reminder that history is not just about dates and events but also about the people who shaped them. From my perspective, 'Anthropoid' is a must-see for anyone interested in war thrillers and historical dramas. It is a powerful and emotional journey that will leave a lasting impact long after the credits roll.