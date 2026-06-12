Climate Change and Wine: How French Growers are Adapting with Vitiforestry (2026)

In the heart of France's wine country, a quiet revolution is taking place. Among the rows of traditional grapevines, a new practice is emerging: vitiforestry. This ancient technique, long practiced in Italy and Greece, is now making a comeback in France, where winegrowers are planting trees alongside their vines to protect them from the harsh realities of climate change. This innovative approach is not just a passing trend but a necessary adaptation to the changing climate, and it's one that could have far-reaching implications for the future of wine production.

What makes this practice particularly fascinating is its ability to combine the wisdom of the past with modern environmental concerns. By interspersing grapevines with maples, fruit trees, and even sheep and bees, French winegrowers are creating a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem. This technique not only helps to mitigate the effects of climate change but also promotes biodiversity and enhances the overall health of the vineyard.

One of the key benefits of vitiforestry is its ability to provide shade and humidity, which can help protect the grapes from the scorching heat of summer. As Pierre-Jean Villa, a winegrower in the Rhone region, explains, "The idea is to recreate a bit of what used to be done before. We've even brought back sheep and bees." This approach is particularly relevant in the face of increasingly frequent and severe heatwaves, which can have devastating effects on grape yields.

In my opinion, the success of vitiforestry lies in its ability to address multiple challenges simultaneously. By planting trees, winegrowers can reduce the impact of spring frosts, which have long been a bane for the industry. Trees also provide shade, which can help regulate the temperature of the grapes and reduce the risk of over-ripening. Furthermore, the presence of trees can improve the soil structure and enhance water retention, which is crucial in the face of drought and other climate-related stresses.

However, the adoption of vitiforestry is not without its challenges. As Bernard Farges, president of the National Committee of Wine Joint-Professions (CNIV), notes, "The expected gain is long-term. Given the difficulties (in the sector), some people have other priorities." This is particularly true in regions like Bordeaux, where the wine industry is facing significant financial pressures and where some growers may be hesitant to invest in new techniques.

Despite these challenges, the future of vitiforestry looks bright. With regional authorities offering subsidies and customs authorities defining a legal framework for the activity, more and more winegrowers are embracing this innovative approach. In fact, the French Agroforestry Association estimates that two to five percent of vineyard areas are now involved in some form of vitiforestry, and this number is expected to grow.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for vitiforestry to transform the wine industry. By creating more resilient and sustainable vineyards, this technique could help ensure the long-term viability of wine production in the face of climate change. It could also promote a more diverse and environmentally conscious approach to viticulture, which would be a welcome development for both wine lovers and the planet.

In conclusion, vitiforestry is a fascinating and innovative approach to addressing the challenges posed by climate change. By combining the wisdom of the past with modern environmental concerns, French winegrowers are creating a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem that could have far-reaching implications for the future of wine production. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, vitiforestry offers a promising solution that deserves our attention and support.