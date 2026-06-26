CMA Touring Awards 2026: Lainey Wilson's Crew Wins Big! | Full List of Winners (2026)

The CMA Touring Awards, an annual celebration of the country music industry's road warriors, took place on June 2nd, hosted by Keith Urban for the fourth consecutive year. The event, held at Nashville's The Pinnacle, recognized the top touring professionals who keep artists on the road and playing for their fans. Among the many deserving winners, the highlight of the evening was the recognition of Lainey Wilson and her Whirlwind World Tour crew, who took home the top prize of Crew of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the crew, which includes 35 women, and their commitment to treating everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of their role. Wilson's manager, Mandelyn Monchick, praised the crew's teamwork, stating that they work as a cohesive unit like no other. The crew's success was further solidified by their wins in various categories, including backline technician, stage manager, front of house engineer, tour video director, monitor engineer of the year, and tour manager of the year. The ceremony, originally scheduled for earlier in the year, was rescheduled due to ice storms in Nashville in January. The event also served as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the CMA Touring Awards, with memories and moments from past ceremonies highlighted throughout the evening. Former CMA executive director Ed Benson shared his memories of the early days of the awards, and former hosts Kristian Bush, Kix Brooks, and Jon Pardi presented winners in several categories. The importance of mental health was also addressed, with William Dyer, manager for Wyatt Flores, speaking on the topic. Former CMA Touring Musician of the Year winner Charlie Worsham honored those who have passed away in the industry, performing the late Todd Snider's 'Age Like Wine'. Jim Halsey was honored with the CMA Lifetime Touring Achievement Award for his six decades of work as an agent and/or manager, working with artists such as Hank Thompson, George Jones, and The Oak Ridge Boys. Halsey's contributions to the industry were further recognized by The Oak Ridge Boys' Duane Allen and William Lee Golden, who called him their 'godfather'. The evening concluded with a surprise for Urban, who received the CMA Founding President's Award, established in 1963 and named after CMA founding president Connie B. Gay. Urban expressed his gratitude for the award and the hard work of the road crews, acknowledging the sacrifices they make to support the artists and the industry. The full list of 2026 CMA Touring Awards winners is available, highlighting the diverse range of professionals who contribute to the success of country music tours.
CMA Touring Awards 2026: Lainey Wilson's Crew Wins Big! | Full List of Winners (2026)
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