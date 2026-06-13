CNBC & MS NOW Owner's New Venture: Investing in Microdrama App GammaTime (2026)

In a fascinating development in the world of streaming, Versant Media Group, the owner of CNBC and MS NOW, has taken a minority stake in GammaTime, the microdrama streaming app. This move is a strategic partnership that combines Versant's iconic brands and deep content library with GammaTime's mobile-first approach and focus on original content. But what makes this deal particularly intriguing is the potential for both parties to leverage each other's strengths and tap into the growing demand for bite-sized dramatic content. Personally, I think this partnership is a game-changer for the streaming industry, as it showcases the power of collaboration and the potential for innovation in content creation. The deal includes adapting stories based on Versant channel brands as vertical series, which could lead to a new wave of engaging and immersive storytelling. What makes this particularly fascinating is the opportunity for Versant to expand its content library and reach a new generation of viewers who are increasingly drawn to short-form, mobile-friendly content. GammaTime's focus on original content and its ability to produce microdrama originals across various genres, including romance, true crime, and fantasy, makes it a perfect fit for Versant's content strategy. The new capital will be used to continue developing a premium originals slate with the help of Versant's showrunners and entertainment IP. This investment is a turning point for GammaTime, as it provides the necessary resources to scale up its operations and build a strong presence in the market. One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that GammaTime has already raised $14 million from notable investors, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, before its launch in October 2025. This shows the confidence that investors have in the platform's potential and its ability to disrupt the streaming industry. From my perspective, this partnership is a testament to the power of innovation and the potential for content creators to collaborate and create something truly special. The deal also raises a deeper question about the future of streaming and the role that partnerships will play in shaping the industry. What this really suggests is that the streaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and content creators need to be agile and adaptable to stay ahead of the curve. In conclusion, the Versant-GammaTime partnership is a significant development in the world of streaming, and it has the potential to create a new wave of engaging and immersive storytelling. The deal showcases the power of collaboration and the potential for innovation in content creation, and it is a testament to the fact that the streaming industry is evolving rapidly and that content creators need to be agile and adaptable to stay ahead of the curve.
CNBC & MS NOW Owner's New Venture: Investing in Microdrama App GammaTime (2026)
Top Articles
NYC Trash Bin Tickets Suspended: Understanding the New Deadline
MTN: Uniting Montana's Communities with Local News Coverage
World Cup Sticker Fever: The Ultimate Panini Collection Challenge
Latest Posts
OWASP's AI Security Maturity Framework: Securing Agentic AI Deployments
Gut Health and Cancer: The Surprising Connection
Recommended Articles
- 2026 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
- Jack Flaherty's Early Exit from Tigers Game: Lower Leg Discomfort
- Braves' Strider Injury Overshadows Opener Loss to Mets
- Aura Tour Stage 7: Grand Colombier Challenge - Preview and Insights
- Father-Son Duo: Sculptors Brian and George Fell's Journey in Southport
- A Beautiful Mind: Richard Scolyer's Legacy in Melanoma Research & Battle with Brain Cancer
- AL MVP Race: Judge's Absence Opens Door for New Contenders
- 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours: Race Start Time and What to Expect
- Switzerland's Population Puzzle: 10 Million Cap & Its Global Impact!
- Gunnar Henderson Smashes 100th Career Home Run! Orioles Star Joins Elite Company
- Red Sox Dominate at Fenway: 10 Runs, 3 Homers, and a Much-Needed Win
- Bitcoin's Quantum Conundrum: Protecting Satoshi's Legacy
- Moneta Tent Collapse: 1 Dead, 22 Injured at Eastlake Community Church - Full Story
- Clashes Erupt at One Nation Fundraiser: Protesters vs. Pauline Hanson Supporters in Melbourne
- Kangana Ranaut's New Film Off to a Slow Start: Box Office Collections and Expectations
- Jean Martyn: A Britain's Got Talent Journey 15 Years Later
- Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026: GC Race Heats Up! Who Will Win?
- How to Prevent Mold from Coming Back: Expert Tips for a Mold-Free Home
- Harry Styles Wembley 2024: Record-Breaking 12-Show Residency Highlights & Fan Reactions!
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Perth and Bunbury Community Batteries: A Step Towards Renewable Energy Target
- Jason Derulo's Controversial Shark Tank: Animal Welfare vs. Luxury
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Cooper Parks is BACK! South Carolina Baseball Ace Returns for 2027 Season!
- AI Music on the Radio: Revolution or Robbery? (Northern Ireland Debate)
- Save Money on Energy Bills: The World Cup and Smart Washing Habits
- Universe's Accelerating Expansion Confirmed: Dark Energy Mystery Deepens
- Dutch Court Artist Wins Damages: AI Manipulation of Artwork by Far-Right Party
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Jessie J's Triumphant Return to China: A Look at the Lucrative Chinese Music Market
- AFL Highlights: Eagles vs Roos, Demons vs Bombers | Concussion Scare, Dumb Play, and Momentum
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- New England Patriots: 25 Thoughts on the Team's Summer Break
- Fiji Sugar Crisis: Shortage Looming as Harvest Delays Continue - What's Happening?
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- Overcoming Gender Bias: The Power of Female Breadwinners
- University of Nottingham Cyber-Attack: Students Share Their Anxiety Over Data Breach
- LADBROKES STRADBROKE HANDICAP 1400m: An Intense Race Day at Eagle Farm
- Carnegie Mellon University's New In-Person Mandate for Staff: What You Need to Know
- Blues' Casey McLean Out of Origin II: Injury Update and Replacement Speculation
- A Beautiful Mind: Richard Scolyer's Legacy in Melanoma Research & Battle with Brain Cancer
- AFL Drama: 'Dumbest Play' & Concussion Scare - Eagles vs Roos | Essendon's Momentum Woes
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- AI Assistants: Why Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' Matters
- Cowboy Hats and Snacks Mark the Launch of First Calgary to Sault Flight
- A Beautiful Mind: Richard Scolyer's Legacy in Melanoma Research & Battle with Brain Cancer
- Unveiling the Future: US Fusion Power Breakthrough
- Lena Dunham's 'Too Much' Inspired Me to Propose!
- Surreal Street Scenes: Italian Artist Fontanesi's Mind-Bending Photo Collages
- Carnegie Mellon University: New In-Person Work Policy Explained
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Tragedy Strikes: One Fatality and 22 Injured in Moneta Church Tent Collapse
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- Hands-On With The Wolbrook Pan4Timer Automatic — Brilliant Or Needlessly Complicated?
- AFL Controversy: Could Gold Coast's Rioli Face a $50,000 Fine?
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Father-Son Duo: Sculptors Brian and George Fell's Journey in Southport
- 2026 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
- AL MVP Race: Who Will Step Up in Judge's Absence?
- Benjamin Kheng's Weight Loss Journey: From Health Scare to Fitness Transformation
- How to Prevent Mold from Coming Back: Expert Tips for a Mold-Free Home
- Jean Martyn's Journey: From Britain's Got Talent Finalist to Global Pianist
- Bitcoin's Quantum Challenge: What's Next for Satoshi's BTC?
- US Strikes: Trump Claims Victory Against Venezuelan Drug Cartel Leader
- Sandy Alcantara Reaches 1,000 Career Strikeouts: Dominating Performance and Impact on Marlins
- Carnegie Mellon University: Return to Campus Mandate Explained!
- Where to Watch the Terrifying Indie Horror Film 'Obsession'
- The Philippines' Quiet Digital Payments Revolution: A Blueprint for Emerging Markets
- USA vs Paraguay: US Men's National Team Dominates in World Cup Opener
- Tim Ream Makes History: First Player to Benefit from VAR ‘Mistaken Identity’ at the World Cup!
- Nayeem Hasan: Bangladeshi Cricketer Assaulted by Police - What Happened?
- iOS 27 FIXES the iPhone "Drunk" Optical Illusion! (No More Slanted Icons!)
- Canberra Library Hours Change: What You Need to Know
- Elon Musk's Trillion-Dollar Empire: SpaceX IPO, Oligarchy, and the Case for Socialism
- Jackson Bunch: Maui's Rising Surf Star Overcomes Setbacks for Victory
- Jason Derulo's $1 Million Shark Tank: Animal Cruelty or Luxury Display?
- 2026 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
- Chris Waller's Journey: Overcoming the Struggles of Being an Underdog in Horse Racing
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- Rob Penney's Emotional Farewell: Crusaders Coach Reflects on Season
- AL MVP Race: Judge's Absence Opens Door for New Contenders
- Moneta Tent Collapse: 1 Dead, 22 Injured at Eastlake Community Church - Full Story
- A Beautiful Mind: Richard Scolyer's Legacy in Melanoma Research & Battle with Brain Cancer
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- Blues Star's Disappointing Injury: Origin II Update and Replacement Speculation
- MIT's Fractal OS: Unveiling the Secrets of Chip Architecture
- Father and Son Sculptors: Fell Family Exhibition in Southport | Metal Art Legacy
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- WordPress Locked Out? How to Fix 503 Service Unavailable Error (Wordfence Explained)
- Irrfan Khan's Wife Slams Comedian Pranit More: Misogyny, Apology, and Backlash
- The Great Big Climate Circus: Youth-Led Initiative Turns Climate Anxiety into Action
- Flu Season Update: Why You Shouldn't Delay Your Flu Shot
- MLB Pitcher Throws Fastest Pitch Ever Recorded in a Maddux Game
- Texas Tech vs. the NCAA: The Brendan Sorsby Controversy Explained
- USA's Dominant Display: A World Cup Opener to Remember
- Father-Son Duo: Sculptors Brian and George Fell's Journey in Southport
- 泳ぎつかれたヒナちゃんと・・・
Article information
Author: Neely Ledner
Last Updated:
Views: 5714
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Neely Ledner
Birthday: 1998-06-09
Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329
Phone: +2433516856029
Job: Central Legal Facilitator
Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging
Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.