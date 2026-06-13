CNBC & MS NOW Owner's New Venture: Investing in Microdrama App GammaTime (2026)

In a fascinating development in the world of streaming, Versant Media Group, the owner of CNBC and MS NOW, has taken a minority stake in GammaTime, the microdrama streaming app. This move is a strategic partnership that combines Versant's iconic brands and deep content library with GammaTime's mobile-first approach and focus on original content. But what makes this deal particularly intriguing is the potential for both parties to leverage each other's strengths and tap into the growing demand for bite-sized dramatic content. Personally, I think this partnership is a game-changer for the streaming industry, as it showcases the power of collaboration and the potential for innovation in content creation. The deal includes adapting stories based on Versant channel brands as vertical series, which could lead to a new wave of engaging and immersive storytelling. What makes this particularly fascinating is the opportunity for Versant to expand its content library and reach a new generation of viewers who are increasingly drawn to short-form, mobile-friendly content. GammaTime's focus on original content and its ability to produce microdrama originals across various genres, including romance, true crime, and fantasy, makes it a perfect fit for Versant's content strategy. The new capital will be used to continue developing a premium originals slate with the help of Versant's showrunners and entertainment IP. This investment is a turning point for GammaTime, as it provides the necessary resources to scale up its operations and build a strong presence in the market. One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that GammaTime has already raised $14 million from notable investors, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, before its launch in October 2025. This shows the confidence that investors have in the platform's potential and its ability to disrupt the streaming industry. From my perspective, this partnership is a testament to the power of innovation and the potential for content creators to collaborate and create something truly special. The deal also raises a deeper question about the future of streaming and the role that partnerships will play in shaping the industry. What this really suggests is that the streaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and content creators need to be agile and adaptable to stay ahead of the curve. In conclusion, the Versant-GammaTime partnership is a significant development in the world of streaming, and it has the potential to create a new wave of engaging and immersive storytelling. The deal showcases the power of collaboration and the potential for innovation in content creation, and it is a testament to the fact that the streaming industry is evolving rapidly and that content creators need to be agile and adaptable to stay ahead of the curve.