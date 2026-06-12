Cockroach Janata Party: Gen Z Protests in New Delhi (2026)

In a country where half the population is under 25, the youth's simmering anger has found an unconventional outlet: the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). This satirical political movement, born from a chief justice's controversial comment, has sparked a wave of protest in India's capital, New Delhi.

The CJP, a play on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has gained immense traction online, with its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, attracting a massive following on Instagram. Dipke's casual joke about cockroaches uniting has resonated with Indian youth, who are frustrated with the government's handling of education and the lack of accountability.

What makes this movement particularly fascinating is its ability to tap into the collective frustration of a generation. Saurav Kushwaha, a 17-year-old protester from Madhya Pradesh, embodies this sentiment. Despite his uncertainty about affording higher education, Kushwaha's anger towards an indifferent government is palpable. He, like many others, sees the CJP as a potential catalyst for change.

The protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar was a powerful display of Gen Z's political awakening. Dipke, dressed in a hoodie and cap, addressed the crowd with passion, recalling his family's fears of arrest. The oppressive heat didn't deter him or the protesters, many of whom wore cockroach masks and carried books as a symbol of their commitment.

One thing that immediately stands out is the diversity of the protesters. Mohammad Aftab, a gig worker who couldn't complete high school due to economic struggles, joined the movement. He delivers groceries for a living but felt compelled to stand up for the future of students who studied tirelessly for their exams. This protest is a testament to the power of collective action and the desire for a better future.

The government's silence on the protests is notable. Standing on the sidelines, Shivani, a police officer, watched her daughter protest. She understands the concerns of the youth and believes that taking to the streets is sometimes necessary. This protest has the potential to be a turning point in India's political landscape, especially with the demand for the education minister's resignation.

In my opinion, the CJP movement highlights the importance of satire and humor in political discourse. It has the ability to cut through the noise and engage a younger audience. While the protest may seem light-hearted with its cockroach theme, the underlying message is serious and reflects a deep-rooted dissatisfaction with the current political climate. The CJP has successfully tapped into a vein of discontent and given voice to a generation's aspirations.

As the movement gains momentum, it will be interesting to see how the government responds. Will they address the concerns of the youth, or will they continue to ignore the growing unrest? The CJP has set a precedent, and it remains to be seen if their demands will be met. This protest is a reminder that change often comes from unexpected places, and the power of the people should never be underestimated.