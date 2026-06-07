CodePink Under Scrutiny: Treasury Department Investigates Cuba Trip - Full Breakdown (2026)

In a recent development, CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin has shed light on a significant inquiry from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). This inquiry, a form of administrative subpoena, has sparked a deeper conversation about the role of nonprofit organizations in foreign policy and activism, particularly in the context of the ongoing scrutiny by the Trump administration.

The Inquiry and Its Implications

The inquiry, which Benjamin publicly acknowledged for the first time, seeks detailed information about CodePink's March trip to Cuba. This move by the Treasury Department reflects a broader shift in focus, with an emphasis on nonprofit networks and their oversight of sponsored projects and campaigns.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing and the context. The Trump administration, in the aftermath of the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, has directed federal agencies to crack down on nonprofit entities linked to political violence. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasized that nonprofit organizations cannot evade accountability when their resources support unlawful activities.

A Step Towards Accountability

Bessent's statement, made in response to a question at the White House press gallery, hints at a new era of transparency. He mentioned that the IRS will now demand that nonprofits know their grant recipients, a move that could have far-reaching implications for how these organizations operate.

The inquiry into CodePink's Cuba trip is, therefore, not an isolated incident but part of a larger strategy to ensure compliance with laws and federal restrictions, including sanctions.

The Delivery and Its Impact

Benjamin's reaction to the inquiry is an interesting aspect of this story. She criticized the informal nature of the delivery, which arrived via email and landed in a spam folder. This raises questions about the effectiveness of communication between federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Despite the informal delivery, Benjamin acknowledged the seriousness of the inquiry due to the extensive information being sought. The inquiry contains detailed questions about the trip, its participants, and their activities, including hour-by-hour accounts.

Humanitarian Aid and Intimidation

Benjamin also revealed that the organizers brought humanitarian supplies to Cuba, valued at around $600,000. She framed the inquiry as an attempt to intimidate and discourage Americans from engaging in humanitarian missions to Cuba.

Personally, I find this aspect intriguing, as it raises questions about the balance between national security interests and humanitarian efforts. How can we ensure that well-intentioned aid reaches those in need without inadvertently supporting regimes that may be hostile to U.S. interests?

The Wider Network and Potential Targets

While Benjamin and Hasan Piker, a Democratic Socialists of America member, have been the focus of this inquiry, there are indications that it may extend to other individuals and organizations. Piker has suggested that the real goal could be to target American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, who has funded a network of groups, including CodePink and BreakThrough News.

This network has been active in street protests, and Piker's support for these groups on his livestreams has drawn attention. The inquiry, therefore, has the potential to unravel a complex web of connections and funding.

Conclusion: A Deeper Dive into Nonprofit Oversight

The Treasury Department's inquiry into CodePink's Cuba trip is a window into a larger conversation about nonprofit oversight and the potential for political influence. As we delve deeper into these issues, it becomes clear that the line between humanitarian aid and political activism is often blurred.

This story serves as a reminder that while nonprofits play a crucial role in society, there must be mechanisms in place to ensure transparency and accountability, especially when it comes to foreign policy and potential ties to political violence.