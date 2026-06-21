Cody Rhodes on WWE to Hollywood Transition: 'A Natural Extension' | Exclusive Insights (2026)

Cody Rhodes, the current Undisputed Champion, is a wrestling star who's also got his eye on Hollywood. In a recent interview, he discussed his plans for the future, revealing his interest in transitioning from the wrestling ring to the silver screen. Rhodes, known for his acting studies at the Howard Fine Acting School, sees Hollywood as a natural extension of his career, citing successful examples like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the idea of a wrestler becoming a Hollywood actor. It's a bold move, but one that could be a strategic career move. Rhodes wants to grow beyond the ring, and with his acting background, he's already got a head start. The fact that he's been involved in a few films and TV shows, and is now part of the upcoming Street Fighter movie, shows his dedication to exploring this new avenue.

In my opinion, Rhodes' interest in Hollywood is a smart move. It's a way to diversify his career and reach a wider audience. The wrestling world has already seen the success of these crossover stars, and it's only natural that Rhodes would want to follow in their footsteps. However, he's not in a rush, which is a wise approach. He's got a few matches left in WWE, and he wants to finish his current title reign before making any big moves.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the intense, physical nature of wrestling and the more artistic, creative world of acting. It's a big leap, but one that could be incredibly rewarding. Rhodes' acting studies and involvement in films and TV shows demonstrate his commitment to this potential new direction. What many people don't realize is that this transition is not uncommon. Many wrestlers have successfully made the jump to acting, proving that it's a viable career path.

If you take a step back and think about it, it makes sense. Wrestlers have a unique set of skills that can be transferred to acting. They're used to performing in front of crowds, working with scripts, and embodying characters. This raises a deeper question: why hasn't more wrestlers made the switch? Perhaps it's the fear of leaving a comfortable, well-known career path. But for those who do make the jump, the rewards can be immense.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the impact of these wrestlers-turned-actors on the entertainment industry. They bring a unique, authentic quality to their roles, often playing characters that are a blend of their wrestling personas and new, more nuanced roles. This suggests that their wrestling careers have given them a distinct advantage in Hollywood.

What this really suggests is that the entertainment industry is a dynamic, ever-evolving landscape. It's exciting to see how Rhodes, and others like him, are pushing the boundaries and exploring new avenues. This is a trend that's worth watching, as it could shape the future of entertainment and the careers of those who dare to venture beyond their comfort zones.