Cody Rhodes' Surprising WWE 'Big Four' Picks: Clash Over Royal Rumble? (2026)

Cody Rhodes, the WWE Champion, has sparked a debate among wrestling fans by suggesting a reevaluation of WWE's 'Big Four' annual pay-per-view events. In an interview, Rhodes surprisingly omitted Survivor Series from his list, opting instead for a more international event, Clash, as one of the top events. This bold move has left many fans questioning his choices and the future of WWE's event calendar.

Personally, I find this discussion fascinating as it highlights the evolving nature of professional wrestling and the changing preferences of fans. WWE has traditionally relied on a set of four major events, but Rhodes' perspective offers a fresh take on the matter. What makes this particularly intriguing is the potential impact on the company's strategy and the fan experience.

From my perspective, the 'Big Four' concept has always been a cornerstone of WWE's success, providing a framework for the year's most anticipated events. However, Rhodes' suggestion of replacing Survivor Series with Clash raises a deeper question: How do we define the 'Big Four' in an era of global expansion and diverse fan bases?

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of international appeal. Clash, with its annual international setting, offers a unique opportunity to engage fans worldwide. This is especially interesting given WWE's recent focus on expanding its global reach. What many people don't realize is that this shift could potentially revolutionize the way WWE connects with its international audience, making the 'Big Four' more inclusive and diverse.

However, I believe there's still a long way to go before Clash can be considered a true 'Big Four' event. Royal Rumble, for instance, remains a fan favorite and a cornerstone of WWE's calendar. In my opinion, Clash will need to establish itself as a consistent, high-profile event with a strong track record before it can surpass the likes of Royal Rumble. The challenge lies in maintaining the excitement and tradition while also embracing innovation and change.

If you take a step back and think about it, this discussion highlights the delicate balance between tradition and innovation in professional wrestling. WWE has a rich history of iconic events, and any changes to the 'Big Four' must respect that heritage while also pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The future of WWE's event calendar is an exciting prospect, and I'm eager to see how fans and the company navigate this evolving landscape.

In conclusion, Cody Rhodes' suggestion of a new 'Big Three' or 'Big Four' is a thought-provoking idea that invites discussion and speculation. It raises important questions about the nature of tradition in professional wrestling and the role of international events in shaping the future of the sport. As a fan, I'm intrigued by the possibilities and can't wait to see how WWE and its fans embrace this evolving era of global wrestling.