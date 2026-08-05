Coffin Hunters Cosmic Dawn Review: Psychedelic Rock & Heavy Metal Fusion! (2026)

Coffin Hunters' latest album, Cosmic Dawn, is a groovy, psychedelic fusion of hard rock and heavy metal that spills off the cover. The band's commitment to bringing the past into the present is reminiscent of Lynx's Trinity of Suns and Chalice's releases. However, Cosmic Dawn sticks too closely to its core sound over its runtime, leeching memorability through the back half. Despite this, the album's strength lies in its synth stylings and keyboard textures, which add delightfully retro elements and cement a gnarly identity for the band. With a stronger emphasis on songwriting and performance diversity, Coffin Hunters might just strike gold on their next album. Rating: Good. DR: 6. Format Reviewed: 320 kbps mp3. Label: Bitter End Records. Websites: Bandcamp, Facebook, Instagram. Releases Worldwide: July 17th, 2026.

Coffin Hunters Cosmic Dawn Review: Psychedelic Rock & Heavy Metal Fusion! (2026)
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