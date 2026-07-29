Colbert and Kimmel's Emmy Nominations: A Hard-Fought Victory (2026)

In the world of late-night television, the 2026 Emmy nominations have once again sparked a lively debate. While the predictions were largely accurate, with The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Saturday Night Live all making the cut, the real story lies in the journey these shows took to get there. Personally, I think the Emmy nominations are a fascinating reflection of the evolving landscape of late-night TV, and the challenges these hosts have faced in recent years. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way these shows have navigated the changing tides of the industry, and the personal struggles of their hosts. From the cancellation of The Late Show to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, these hosts have had to fight harder than ever to earn their place on the Emmy ballot. In my opinion, the Emmy nominations are a testament to the resilience and creativity of these late-night icons. The consolidation of the variety series category by the TV Academy has certainly played a role in this year's nominations. By merging the scripted and talk series categories, the Emmys have created a more inclusive and diverse field of nominees. This change has allowed for a wider range of shows to be recognized, and has given the Emmys a fresh and modern feel. From my perspective, the new category setup is a welcome development, and it's exciting to see the impact it has had on the nominations. One thing that immediately stands out is the way the Emmy nominations have rewarded the hosts who have faced the most challenges. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, for example, was canceled by CBS in May, and yet it still managed to earn a nomination. Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel Live! faced a suspension from Disney/ABC, and yet it still made the cut. What many people don't realize is that these nominations are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of these hosts, who have had to navigate some tough waters in recent years. If you take a step back and think about it, the Emmy nominations are a powerful reminder of the impact that late-night TV can have on our culture. These shows are not just entertainment, but they are also a platform for important conversations and social commentary. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, for example, has been a vocal critic of politics, and its cancellation was a significant loss for the industry. Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been a champion of social justice, and its suspension was a reminder of the challenges that come with speaking truth to power. This raises a deeper question: how do we value and recognize the work of these late-night icons, who have had to fight so hard to earn their place in the spotlight? A detail that I find especially interesting is the way the Emmy nominations have rewarded the hosts who have faced the most challenges. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, for example, was canceled by CBS in May, and yet it still managed to earn a nomination. Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel Live! faced a suspension from Disney/ABC, and yet it still made the cut. What this really suggests is that the Emmys are not just about recognizing the best in the industry, but they are also about celebrating the resilience and determination of these late-night icons. In the future, should both formats reach 20 submissions in the same year, the Television Academy will automatically split the categories into two again. But for the present, what we got were the obvious candidates: Last Week Tonight always wins, SNL is in a class of its own, and The Daily Show still carries cultural cachet. And this time, the two nominated broadcast-TV late night talk shows have each earned their position on the ballot the hard way. The Late Show famously ended in May after CBS axed the traditional late night talk show format. Colbert blamed politics, while Paramount cited cost. A honorary nomination (at the very least) was a slam dunk. Jimmy Kimmel Live! had its own circus to navigate this past season. In September, Kimmel was suspended by Disney/ABC for a few days following an inaccurate observation he made regarding the political leanings of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin. Colbert and Kimmel are both on President Trump’s (probably very real) list of enemies in the mainstream media. As a result, both men have especially been through the ringer this year — will that be enough to take down John Oliver come September? Or might they just join him? The Emmy nominations are a fascinating reflection of the evolving landscape of late-night TV, and the challenges these hosts have faced in recent years. Personally, I think the most interesting aspect of this year's nominations is the way they have rewarded the hosts who have faced the most challenges. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have both earned their nominations the hard way, and it’s a testament to the resilience and determination of these late-night icons. The future of late-night TV is uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Emmy nominations are a powerful reminder of the impact that these shows can have on our culture, and the importance of recognizing the hard work and dedication of their hosts.