Cole Davies vs Levi Kitchen: 2 Points Separate Them Ahead of Spring Creek Motocross Showdown! (2026)

In the world of professional motocross, the battle for the championship title is heating up, and it's a thrilling race to watch unfold. The Southwick National, a pivotal event in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, not only marked the halfway point but also significantly reshaped the points landscape.

Two riders, Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen, are at the forefront of this intense competition, separated by a mere two points. This margin is a testament to the fine line between victory and defeat in this high-octane sport.

The Southwick Showdown

At Southwick, the action was intense. Cole Davies, the points leader, showcased his dominance by pulling off two impressive holeshots in both motos. However, a crash in the first moto, attributed to a bike setup that didn't quite gel, saw him surrender his hard-earned second place. Despite this setback, Davies bounced back in the second moto, showcasing his resilience and skill.

On the other hand, Levi Kitchen, who had his own share of mishaps, including a crash in the opening laps, put on an incredible display of determination. He fought his way back to secure a well-deserved second place in the first moto, showcasing his ability to recover and adapt.

The Start Advantage

One key factor that has emerged as a potential game-changer is the importance of starts. Davies, with his exceptional starts, has an edge that could prove decisive in the championship. His ability to get off the line quickly and maintain that momentum is a skill that has served him well so far.

Kitchen, aware of this, has been working tirelessly on his starts. As one of the taller riders in the class, he faces a unique challenge, with his weight potentially hindering his acceleration off the line. However, his determination to improve is evident, as he aims to close the gap and challenge Davies for the top spot.

The Road to Spring Creek

With Jo Shimoda out due to injury and Sacha Coenen back at MXGP, the focus shifts to Davies and Kitchen as they head into the next round at Spring Creek. Julien Beaumer, currently in fourth, will need a strong performance to climb back into contention.

Spring Creek holds a special significance for Kitchen, as it was the site of his first Pro Motocross win in 2024. Could history repeat itself, and will we see Kitchen embark on another winning streak? Or will Davies, with his consistent starts, continue to dominate and extend his lead?

A Championship Battle for the Ages

As the season progresses, the battle between Davies and Kitchen promises to be an epic showdown. With just two points separating them, every race, every moto, and every start becomes crucial. The championship is truly up for grabs, and the outcome remains uncertain.

In my opinion, the key to victory will lie not only in pure speed but also in the ability to adapt, recover, and maintain consistency. The rider who can strike the perfect balance between aggression and precision will have a distinct advantage.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the human element. Motocross is a sport that demands not only physical prowess but also mental fortitude and strategic thinking. The ability to learn from mistakes, adapt to changing conditions, and execute under pressure is what separates the champions from the rest.

As we look ahead to Spring Creek, the question remains: Who will emerge as the ultimate champion? Only time will tell, and the journey promises to be an exhilarating one.