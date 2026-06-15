College Academy Boosts Rugby in the North East (2026)

The North East's rugby scene is set to receive a much-needed boost with the introduction of a college rugby academy, according to former graduate and now Sale Sharks player, Amelia Hyndman. This initiative, led by Bede Sixth Form College, aims to merge academic pursuits with rugby training, offering a unique opportunity for young athletes in the region. The program's success hinges on its ability to provide a structured and supportive environment, allowing students to excel in both their studies and rugby.

Hyndman's personal journey is a testament to the program's potential. Initially joining the rugby academy to stay fit, she quickly discovered a deeper passion for the sport. The opportunity to train with the men's team and later join a separate women's team significantly contributed to her confidence and personal growth. This experience not only enhanced her rugby skills but also transformed her into a more confident individual, as noticed by those around her.

The academy's model, as explained by Strategic Manager of Sport and Enrichment, Ian Hewitt, is designed to cater to the needs of young rugby players. By offering a well-rounded approach, students can pursue careers in fields like construction or engineering while simultaneously honing their sporting abilities. This dual focus is particularly appealing to students who might otherwise struggle to balance their academic and athletic pursuits.

The expansion of the ISE academy to Redcar and Cleveland College is a strategic move to tap into the region's untapped sporting talent. By providing a structured and supportive environment, the program aims to foster the next generation of rugby stars in the North East. However, the challenge lies in ensuring that the program's success is not limited to the initial group of students but can be replicated and expanded to benefit more young athletes in the region.

In my opinion, the introduction of such a program is a significant step towards promoting rugby in the North East. It not only provides a platform for young athletes to excel but also contributes to the development of a strong sporting culture in the region. The potential for this initiative to inspire and nurture future rugby stars is immense, and it will be fascinating to see the impact it has on the sport's growth in the area.