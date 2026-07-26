College Professors Face an Emerging Challenge: We Know Students Are No Longer Reading Entire Books (2026)

The decline of reading among college students is a pressing issue that demands attention. As an expert in the field, I find it concerning that students are no longer engaging with lengthy, complex books. This trend has significant implications for American higher education and the development of critical thinking skills. The history of reading in the United States is a testament to its importance, with early Americans valuing literacy and the power of the printed word. However, the current challenge is that approximately 32% of 12th graders scored below basic reading levels, indicating a decline in literacy skills. This is a cause for alarm, as reading is essential for developing independent thought and understanding the world. The issue is not limited to high school students; it extends to college-level reading assignments. My own experience teaching humanities and social sciences at the college level has shown that students often struggle with the reading load and seek skimming strategies. This highlights the need for a shift in teaching methods and a reevaluation of reading expectations. To address this challenge, I propose a course titled 'Why read?' that explores the value of reading through the works of scholars like Nussbaum and Said. The course aims to help students understand that reading difficult material requires patience and effort, and that it is a skill that can be cultivated. By recognizing the importance of reading and providing the necessary support, we can ensure that higher education remains a valuable and transformative experience for students. In my opinion, the decline of reading among college students is a call to action for educators to adapt their teaching methods and emphasize the significance of reading in the curriculum. It is a matter of urgency that requires a collective effort to preserve the art of reading and its role in shaping critical thinkers.