Connections: Sports Edition #612 Hints and Answers for May 28: Tips to Solve #612 (2026)

Today's Connections: Sports Edition puzzle is a thrilling challenge for sports enthusiasts, requiring knowledge of Formula One and other sports-related terms. The game, a spin-off of the popular New York Times word game, tests players' ability to find common threads between words. With a focus on sports, this edition adds a layer of complexity, especially for those unfamiliar with Formula One.

The puzzle consists of 16 words, divided into four categories, each with a unique theme. Players must identify the connections between these words, which can be a tricky task. The categories today are:

Yellow: Found on a uniform - This category includes words like 'NUMBER', 'SPONSOR PATCH', 'SURNAME', and 'TEAM NAME'. These words are often seen on sports uniforms, providing a clear connection to the sports theme.

- This category includes words like 'NUMBER', 'SPONSOR PATCH', 'SURNAME', and 'TEAM NAME'. These words are often seen on sports uniforms, providing a clear connection to the sports theme. Green: Teams to reach the NHL conference finals - Here, we find 'CAROLINA', 'COLORADO', 'MONTREAL', and 'VEGAS'. These are teams that have made it to the NHL conference finals, a significant achievement in the world of ice hockey.

- Here, we find 'CAROLINA', 'COLORADO', 'MONTREAL', and 'VEGAS'. These are teams that have made it to the NHL conference finals, a significant achievement in the world of ice hockey. Blue: 2026 F1 Grand Prix locations - The blue category features 'AUSTIN', 'MADRID', 'MEXICO CITY', and 'MONZA'. These are the locations where the 2026 Formula One Grand Prix will take place, adding a layer of Formula One expertise to the puzzle.

- The blue category features 'AUSTIN', 'MADRID', 'MEXICO CITY', and 'MONZA'. These are the locations where the 2026 Formula One Grand Prix will take place, adding a layer of Formula One expertise to the puzzle. Purple: ____cast - The final category is a bit more cryptic, and the missing word is 'BROAD', 'POD', 'SPORTS', or 'STAT'. This category requires a bit of lateral thinking to connect the words to the sports theme.

Solving Connections: Sports Edition #612 requires a combination of sports knowledge, word association, and logical reasoning. Players can use the color-coding system to identify the difficulty level of each category and rearrange the words to find the connections. With up to four mistakes allowed, it's a game that encourages players to think creatively and persistently.

In my opinion, the puzzle's inclusion of Formula One terms adds a unique twist, making it more challenging for casual players. However, for avid sports fans, it provides an opportunity to test their knowledge across various sports disciplines. The game's popularity and the NYT's association with The Athletic ensure that Connections: Sports Edition will continue to engage and entertain sports enthusiasts worldwide.

So, if you're feeling up for the challenge, give it a go! And remember, if you get stuck, there's always tomorrow's puzzle to conquer.