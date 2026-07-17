Conor McPherson on The Brightening Air, The Weir, and the Art of Playwriting | Exclusive Interview (2026)

In a world where the supernatural and the unknown often captivate our imaginations, playwright Conor McPherson offers a unique perspective on the mysteries of life and the creative process. Sitting in the historic Gate Theatre, McPherson's thoughtful and introspective nature becomes apparent as he reflects on his work and the human condition.

The Alluring Darkness of the Unknown

McPherson's fascination with the supernatural is a recurring theme in his plays, and it's a reflection of our innate desire to understand the unexplainable. He believes that our existence is shrouded in mystery, from our origins to our consciousness and the inevitability of death. This uncertainty, he argues, is what makes life intriguing and worth exploring.

Personally, I find it intriguing how McPherson uses the stage as a metaphor for life's enigma. The pool of light on the stage, surrounded by darkness, mirrors our own lives where we strive to bring the unknown into the light, seeking truth that may forever elude us.

The Creative Journey: From Unconscious to Stage

The process of creating a play for McPherson is an intriguing journey from the unconscious to the tangible. It begins with an image, a feeling, or a scene that persists in his mind, gradually expanding and taking shape. He compares this process to making cotton candy, where a simple stick is transformed into a delicate, intricate creation.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way McPherson trusts his unconscious mind to guide his creative process. It's a reminder that sometimes the best ideas emerge when we allow ourselves to be spontaneous and a little chaotic.

The Power of Collaboration and Subtext

McPherson's plays are not just about the words spoken on stage; they are about the unspoken, the subtext, and the layers of meaning that great actors bring to life. He believes that a playwright's role is to create spaces for these unsaid words, to leave room for interpretation and emotion.

In my opinion, this collaborative aspect of theatre is what makes it so powerful. It's a collective effort to convey complex human experiences, and when it works, it's a beautiful thing.

Finding Balance: The Happy Medium

Beyond his craft, McPherson's philosophical background influences his perspective on life and happiness. He believes in finding balance, a state where one is neither too happy nor too sad, a concept he relates to Aristotle's idea of the happy medium.

From my perspective, this balance is a challenging yet rewarding pursuit. It's about embracing life's ups and downs without getting too comfortable in either extreme.

The Frustration of Indifference

As a seasoned playwright, McPherson has learned to navigate the world of reviews and criticism. While he no longer worries about them as much, he expresses frustration with the infamous three-star reviews. He argues that these reviews, which offer neither praise nor condemnation, are the most disheartening.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the power of indifference. A three-star review suggests a lack of engagement, and as an artist, that can be devastating.

The Impact of McPherson's Work

McPherson's plays aim to evoke a sense of recognition and emotion in his audiences, a moment of connection and catharsis. He wants his audience to feel something profound, even if it's just for a brief moment during the play.

What this really suggests is that theatre, for McPherson, is about more than just entertainment. It's about creating a shared experience that transcends the ordinary and touches something deeper within us.

As The Brightening Air takes center stage at the Gate Theatre, McPherson's work continues to explore the mysteries of life, the power of collaboration, and the pursuit of balance. His plays offer a unique window into the human experience, leaving audiences with a sense of recognition and a deeper understanding of the world around them.