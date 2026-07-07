The world of radio broadcasting is ever-evolving, and the recent expansion of Corby Radio's reach is a testament to this dynamic nature. As an avid listener and an expert commentator, I find this development particularly intriguing and worth exploring in detail. The launch of Corby Radio on the Kettering and Corby DAB multiplex network marks a significant milestone for the station and its owners, Jim Byrne and Paul Moore. This move is not just about broadcasting in digital quality; it's about amplifying the voice of Corby and Kettering, ensuring that local content reaches a wider audience.

A Step Towards Wider Reach

The transition from FM to DAB is a strategic move for Corby Radio. By joining the DAB multiplex, the station can now broadcast to listeners in their cars and at home, effectively doubling its potential audience. This is a crucial step for any radio station aiming to establish itself as a regional player, and Corby Radio is certainly making strides in that direction.

In my opinion, this move is a bold step forward, especially considering the competitive landscape of radio broadcasting. The Kettering and Corby DAB multiplex is a dedicated space for regional stations, local organizations, and community projects, which makes it an ideal platform for Corby Radio to thrive. It's a win-win situation, as the station gains access to a new audience, and the listeners get to enjoy a diverse range of local content.

The Technical Side

The technical aspects of this launch are equally fascinating. The support of Mark Pengelly and the efforts of engineer Nik Fox have been instrumental in making this possible. The addition of the Kettering & Corby DAB multiplex not only enhances the technical capabilities of the station but also opens up new opportunities for local businesses and organizations to advertise and sponsor programs.

A Community-Centric Approach

What makes this launch even more special is the community-centric approach that Corby Radio has always embraced. The station has been a platform for local talent, community events, and regional news, and this expansion only reinforces that commitment. The support from local organizations like S&L Football Club and the team at Arvato further highlights the station's dedication to serving the community.

The Future of Radio Broadcasting

As we look ahead, the future of radio broadcasting seems bright, with digital platforms like DAB offering new opportunities for growth and engagement. The expansion of Corby Radio is a testament to the power of local content and the importance of community-centric broadcasting. It's a reminder that in the world of media, it's not just about reaching a wide audience; it's about connecting with them on a personal level.

In conclusion, the launch of Corby Radio on the Kettering and Corby DAB multiplex is a significant development in the world of radio broadcasting. It's a step towards a more connected and engaged community, where local voices can be heard and celebrated. As an expert commentator, I can't help but feel excited about the future of radio, and Corby Radio is certainly setting the bar high for others to follow.