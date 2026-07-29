Cornwall Care Home's Hidden Treasure: A Painting Worth Thousands Discovered (2026)

A hidden treasure, a forgotten masterpiece, or a valuable legacy? The story of a painting at a Cornwall care home has sparked curiosity and excitement, revealing a fascinating tale of art, history, and community. This is a tale that highlights the unexpected treasures that can be found in the most unexpected places, and the power of community to uncover and celebrate them.

Unveiling a Forgotten Masterpiece

The painting, titled "Taking a Rest, A Girl Seated on a Stool," has been hanging in the hallway of St Teresa's Care Home in Marazion, Cornwall, for decades. It was recently discovered by a new, art-loving member of staff, who noticed the name of renowned Cornish painter Stanhope Alexander Forbes on the artwork. This sparked a journey of discovery and appreciation, as the painting was taken to the BBC's Antiques Roadshow tour, where experts valued it at several thousand pounds.

A Community's Legacy

The painting's journey began with the Leonard Cheshire charity, which runs the care home. The artwork was originally gifted to the home's former treasurer by London art dealers David Messum Fine Arts, more than 50 years ago. The charity's founder, Leonard Cheshire, was believed to be the one who made this generous donation. This act of generosity highlights the deep connection between art and community, and the power of individuals to leave a lasting impact.

A Cornish Connection

The painting's connection to Stanhope Alexander Forbes is particularly intriguing. Forbes founded the Newlyn School of Art, which is located across the road from the care home. This local connection adds a layer of significance to the artwork, suggesting a potential link between the artist and the community he served. It also highlights the importance of preserving and celebrating local artistic heritage.

A Lesson in Appreciation

This story serves as a reminder of the importance of appreciating and valuing the art and history that surrounds us. It also highlights the power of community to uncover and celebrate these treasures. The residents of the care home, some of whom have been there for decades, have now had the opportunity to appreciate a piece of art that has been a part of their environment for so long. This newfound appreciation adds a layer of richness to their daily lives.

A Call to Action

The discovery of this painting also raises questions about the potential value of other artworks and historical items in care homes and community settings. It prompts a re-evaluation of the importance of preserving and celebrating local history and art. It also encourages a deeper appreciation of the cultural and artistic heritage that can be found in these places.

In conclusion, the story of the painting at St Teresa's Care Home is a fascinating tale of discovery, appreciation, and community. It highlights the unexpected treasures that can be found in the most unexpected places, and the power of individuals and communities to uncover and celebrate them. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and celebrating local history and art, and the value of these treasures in our daily lives.