Could Juan Martin del Potro Have Matched Andy Murray Without Injuries? Toni Nadal Weighs In (2026)

The What-Ifs of Tennis: Del Potro, Murray, and the Shadow of Injury

There’s something hauntingly poetic about Juan Martin del Potro’s career. A player of immense talent, he was perpetually locked in a battle not just with his opponents, but with his own body. Eight surgeries. Countless setbacks. And yet, he managed to carve out a legacy that includes a US Open title and 22 career trophies. But what if? What if the injuries hadn’t happened? Could he have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Andy Murray, a player often considered one of the greats of his generation? Toni Nadal seems to think so, and personally, I find that assertion both intriguing and deeply bittersweet.

The Talent That Could Have Been



Toni Nadal’s recent comments about del Potro’s potential are a fascinating window into the what-ifs of tennis. He claims that without injuries, del Potro ‘would have been up there’ with Murray. This isn’t just idle speculation from a bystander; it’s an insight from someone who witnessed del Potro’s battles against his nephew, Rafael Nadal, firsthand. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way it reframes del Potro’s career. Instead of seeing him as a player defined by his injuries, we’re invited to imagine him as a consistent force at the top of the sport.

But here’s the thing: del Potro’s career wasn’t just about physical setbacks. It was also about the mental toll of constantly being on the brink of greatness, only to be pulled back by his body. Toni Nadal touches on this when he says injuries made del Potro ‘lose confidence.’ This raises a deeper question: how much of a player’s success is tied to their ability to stay healthy, and how much is about their mental resilience in the face of adversity?

Del Potro vs. Murray: A Tale of Two Careers



The comparison between del Potro and Murray is particularly compelling because their careers ran parallel in many ways. Both were part of a generation dominated by the ‘Big Three’—Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic—yet both managed to carve out their own space. Murray, of course, went on to win three Grand Slams and reach the world No. 1 ranking. Del Potro, meanwhile, was often the ‘what-if’ man of tennis.

What many people don’t realize is that del Potro actually had a winning record against Murray in their head-to-head matches until 2013. After that, Murray dominated, winning six of their last seven encounters. But if you take a step back and think about it, del Potro’s injuries likely played a role in that shift. By the time they faced off in the 2016 Rio Olympics final, del Potro was already a player battling against his own body, not just his opponent.

The Psychological Weight of Injury



One detail that I find especially interesting is how injuries don’t just affect a player’s physical abilities; they also chip away at their confidence. Toni Nadal’s observation that del Potro ‘depended on himself’ is a subtle but powerful point. When you’re constantly battling injuries, you’re not just fighting to win matches—you’re fighting to believe in your own body again.

This psychological dimension is often overlooked in discussions about athletes. We focus on the surgeries, the rehab, the time off the court, but we rarely talk about the mental scars. Del Potro’s story is a reminder that the greatest battles in sports are often fought in the mind, not just on the court.

The Broader Implications for Tennis



Del Potro’s career also raises broader questions about the sport itself. Tennis is a brutal game, both physically and mentally. The relentless schedule, the hard courts, the pressure to perform—it’s no wonder so many players struggle with injuries. But what this really suggests is that the sport may need to reevaluate how it protects its athletes.

From my perspective, the comparison between del Potro and Murray isn’t just about individual careers; it’s about the systemic issues in tennis. Murray himself has battled injuries, though not to the same extent as del Potro. Both players, however, have shown remarkable resilience. But resilience shouldn’t be the only answer. The sport needs to do more to prevent injuries and support players when they happen.

A Legacy Beyond Trophies



In the end, del Potro’s legacy isn’t defined by the trophies he won or the matches he lost. It’s defined by the way he played the game—with heart, with passion, and with an unwavering determination to keep going, no matter the odds. Personally, I think that’s what makes his story so compelling. It’s not just about what he achieved; it’s about what he endured.

Toni Nadal’s comments invite us to imagine a different version of del Potro’s career, one where injuries didn’t hold him back. But in doing so, they also remind us of the fragility of athletic greatness. Talent alone isn’t enough. You need health, luck, and the mental fortitude to keep going when everything seems stacked against you.

So, could del Potro have been as good as Murray without his injuries? Maybe. But what’s certain is that his story—with all its highs and lows—is one of the most inspiring in tennis. And that, in my opinion, is a legacy worth celebrating.