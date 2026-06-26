Could the UK Rejoin the EU and Keep its Special Terms? - Michel Barnier's Insights (2026)

In a fascinating turn of events, Michel Barnier, the EU's former chief Brexit negotiator, has sparked a fresh debate with his recent comments on the UK's potential re-entry into the EU. The idea that the UK could regain its special terms and even keep the pound while remaining outside the Schengen area is a game-changer. Personally, I find this development incredibly intriguing, as it challenges the conventional narrative surrounding Brexit and its aftermath.

The Rejoining Debate

Barnier's remarks cast doubt on the notion that the UK would face more stringent terms if it chose to rejoin the EU. He believes that, given the precedents set by other member states, the UK could retain its opt-outs, especially regarding the Schengen area and the single currency. This perspective is a boost for those advocating for the UK's return to the EU, as polling indicates stronger support for rejoining when the old terms are considered.

EU Treaties and Flexibility

While the EU treaties expect all member states to join the euro, with the exception of Denmark, and legally oblige new members to join the Schengen area, Barnier highlights the flexibility within these rules. Five of the 13 countries that joined the EU since 2004 have yet to adopt the single currency, and the treaties do not dictate a specific timeline for this transition. Ireland, the only EU member with an official Schengen opt-out, further demonstrates the potential for flexibility.

Implications and Speculation

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on the UK's economic growth and immigration debate. Barnier suggests that Brexit has made these issues more challenging, and a return to the EU could provide a solution. However, the rejection of free movement remains a sticking point, especially with the rise of far-right politics in Europe. Barnier's stance on this issue is clear: no flexibility on frictionless trade to avoid empowering nationalist movements.

A Broader Perspective

In my opinion, Barnier's comments reflect a deeper understanding of the EU's dynamics and the challenges facing its member states. He proposes a new European council for defense and security, which could include the UK, Ukraine, and Norway, to cooperate on military initiatives and disruptive technologies. This proposal showcases his vision for a stronger, more unified Europe, and his potential candidacy for the French presidency could bring this vision to the forefront.

Conclusion

The idea of the UK rejoining the EU with its special terms intact is a complex and intriguing prospect. It raises questions about the future of Europe, the role of nationalism, and the potential for a more unified continent. As Barnier suggests, the current world is more dangerous and unstable, and the idea of a stronger, more cohesive Europe is an appealing one. Whether the UK will take this path remains to be seen, but the debate is certainly an interesting development in the post-Brexit era.