COVID 'Cicada' Variant Spreads Across US as Funding Cuts Threaten Public Health Response (2026)

The Silent Sentinel: Why Gutting Wastewater Surveillance is a Recipe for Disaster

There’s a quiet hero in the fight against infectious diseases, and it’s not a vaccine or a antiviral drug. It’s wastewater surveillance—a system so unassuming yet so powerful that it can detect outbreaks weeks before they show up in hospitals. But here’s the kicker: this critical tool is on the chopping block. Federal funding for the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) is being slashed from $125 million to a mere $25 million. Personally, I think this is one of the most shortsighted decisions in recent public health history. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it’s happening just as a new COVID variant, dubbed the ‘cicada’ variant, is spreading across the U.S. It’s like dismantling the fire alarm while the house is still smoldering.

The Cicada Variant: A Sneaky Reminder of Our Vulnerability

The ‘cicada’ variant, scientifically known as BA.3.2, is spreading across 25 states. On the surface, it’s just another COVID mutation—cough, fever, loss of taste. But what many people don’t realize is that this variant has mutations that allow it to partially evade immunity from previous infections or vaccinations. Dr. Dan Barouch notes it’s not more severe, but here’s the thing: severity isn’t the only metric that matters. If you take a step back and think about it, a variant that can slip past our defenses could lead to more infections, more hospitalizations, and more strain on an already exhausted healthcare system.

What this really suggests is that we’re still playing catch-up with a virus that’s constantly evolving. And yet, instead of doubling down on surveillance, we’re gutting it. Wastewater surveillance isn’t just about COVID—it’s about detecting measles, Ebola, polio, and other threats before they spiral out of control. Rachel Noble, an environmental scientist, puts it bluntly: the cost of treating outbreaks is exponentially higher than the cost of prevention. Cutting this program isn’t just penny-wise and pound-foolish—it’s dangerous.

The Hidden Power of Wastewater Surveillance

One thing that immediately stands out is how wastewater surveillance works. It’s like a canary in the coal mine, but for entire communities. By testing sewage, we can detect pathogens before people even know they’re sick. This raises a deeper question: why aren’t we treating this like the superpower it is? Nicole Fahrenfeld points out that it gives us a head start—weeks, even—to prepare for outbreaks. In a world where diseases can spread faster than ever, those weeks are priceless.

From my perspective, the real tragedy here isn’t just the funding cut—it’s the mindset behind it. We’re treating public health like a luxury, not a necessity. Dave Larsen warns that with the reduced funding, we’ll only be able to track seasonal diseases like flu and COVID. But what about the next Ebola outbreak? Or a measles resurgence? We’re essentially flying blind, and that’s a gamble we can’t afford.

The Broader Implications: A World Unprepared

This isn’t just an American problem—it’s a global one. The U.S. has been a leader in wastewater surveillance, and cutting this program sends a troubling signal. If we can’t maintain such a cost-effective system, what does that say about our commitment to global health security? In my opinion, this is part of a larger trend of underinvesting in preventive measures until it’s too late. We saw it with COVID, and we’re seeing it again now.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the grassroots pushback. The People’s CDC is rallying constituents to contact Congress, and thousands have already responded. It’s a reminder that people understand the stakes, even if policymakers don’t. But will it be enough? Amy Pruden-Bagchi warns that these cuts will undermine the progress we’ve made since the pandemic. It’s not just about the money—it’s about the message we’re sending: that we’re willing to sacrifice long-term safety for short-term savings.

The Way Forward: Investing in Our Future

If there’s one takeaway from this debacle, it’s that we need to rethink how we approach public health. Wastewater surveillance isn’t just a tool—it’s a philosophy. It’s about being proactive, not reactive. Andrew Pekosz notes that the ‘cicada’ variant is spreading slowly, but what if the next one doesn’t? We can’t keep playing whack-a-mole with pathogens.

Personally, I think this is a wake-up call. We need to stop treating public health as an expense and start seeing it as an investment. The cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of prevention. So, here’s my challenge to policymakers: don’t just restore funding—expand it. Build a system that’s resilient, global, and future-proof. Because the next pandemic isn’t a matter of if, but when. And when it comes, we’ll either be ready—or we’ll be sorry.