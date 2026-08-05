Cowboys' Week 1 Starting Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton or Nate Thomas? | 2026 NFL Season Preview (2026)

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the upcoming football season, the question on everyone's mind is: Who will be the starting left tackle for Week 1? With training camp just around the corner, the focus is on Brian Schottenheimer's second season with the team and the revised roster. The staff writers, including Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola, and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on this pressing issue.

In my opinion, the answer is clear: Tyler Guyton. While Nate Thomas has shown promise, with a solid performance last season despite being a seventh-round pick, I believe Guyton has been the better option. The competition for the starting job may not be as intense as some think, and Guyton's training with future Hall of Famers Tyron Smith and Lane Johnson could be a game-changer. However, the real challenge for Guyton is his own health, as he has struggled with injuries in the past.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a dynamic offensive line. If Guyton can stay healthy, he and Terence Steele could form a formidable duo on the edges, with Tyler Smith at left guard, his preferred position. This would be a significant improvement from last season, where the Cowboys' offensive line struggled with consistency. The key question is whether Bass can step up and fill the void at left guard if Smith moves to tackle.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of consistency for Guyton. While his athleticism and strength are impressive, he needs to prove he can stay on the field and perform at a high level consistently. This is a crucial aspect of his development, and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of being the starting left tackle.

From my perspective, the Cowboys' success in the upcoming season hinges on the performance of their offensive line. If Guyton can stay healthy and consistent, the team could see significant improvements in their passing game and overall offensive efficiency. However, if he struggles, the team may need to make adjustments, which could impact their overall strategy and performance.

In conclusion, as the Cowboys prepare for training camp, the starting left tackle position is a key area of focus. While there are questions about Guyton's consistency and health, I believe he has the potential to be a standout performer. The team's success will depend on his ability to step up and lead the offensive line, and I am eager to see how he handles this challenge.