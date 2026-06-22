The runner-up image in the Adventures & Experiences Portfolio category of the Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) Awards showcases a brilliant fusion of shapes and complementary colors, offering a valuable lesson in creative composition. Shot by Teo Chin Leong in Hoi An, Vietnam, using a DJI Mavic 3 drone, the scene captures a fisherman casting a large net over a river from his canoe. The photographer's creative use of shapes and colors is the key takeaway, with a focus on the triangular frame formed by the net over the fisherman's head, frozen in action with a fast shutter speed and precise focus. This golden-yellow triangular frame seamlessly integrates various shapes, including the narrow oval canoe and folds in the net, creating a harmonious blend of straight and curved lines. The fisherman's bright-red t-shirt, glowing through the net, acts as a visual anchor, guiding the viewer's eye and complementing the dominant yellow hue. The water's tone, likely edited to match the yellow, further enhances the composition. This image serves as a testament to the power of creative composition, demonstrating how shapes and colors can be combined to create a captivating and impactful visual narrative. The TPOTY competition, open to both amateurs and professionals, is an annual celebration of travel photography, offering a platform for photographers to showcase their unique perspectives and storytelling abilities. The 2026 edition is now underway, inviting photographers to capture and share their own remarkable travel experiences.
Creative Aerial Photography: Combining Shapes and Colors in a Stunning Award-Nominated Shot (2026)
Top Articles
Crossfire: Tactical Action-Adventure Gameplay Revealed! (Adaptive Cover System Explained)
WWE NXT's Slow Climb: Ratings and Viewership Analysis for June 2, 2026
Tragedy Strikes: Mountaineering Ranger's Fatal Crevasse Fall on Denali
Latest Posts
Downing Street Condemns 'Division-Seeking' Comments After JD Vance's Post on Henry Nowak Murder
Audi Nuvolari: A New Supercar with Racing Potential
Recommended Articles
- Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Dies in Tragic Plane Crash | Gaming Industry Mourns
- Serena Williams' Stunning Wimbledon Singles Comeback: What to Expect in 2026!
- Czechs Fight for Media Freedom: Protesting Government's Plan to Control Public Broadcasters
- Egypt’s Banking Revolution: ISO 20022 Adoption Explained - Faster Payments, Global Integration
- Texas Longhorns: Andrew Ermis Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
- MLB Weather Woes: Blue Jays vs. Cubs Postponed, Fantasy Fallout and Pitcher Updates
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyer Demand vs. Resistance Ceiling at $65,000
- Payday Superannuation Changes: Impact on Small Businesses and Personal Savings
- Netflix and Focus Features Pass on Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial': What's Next for the Film?
- The Best Dressed Stars of the Week: Whimsical Summer Styles
- Serena Williams' Grand Slam Comeback: Wimbledon Wild Card and Her Journey
- Nebraska Football: Can Anthony Colandrea Lead the Huskers to a Successful 2026 Season?
- Plane Crash in Bowie, Maryland: 3 Dead in Tragic Accident Near Residential Area
- Lamine Yamal's World Cup Debut: A Star is Born | Spain vs Saudi Arabia
- UFC Stars Clash: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Justin Gaethje - Gift Rejection Sparks Fiery Response
- Stray Kids: New Music, Tour, and a Look Back at Their DominATE Success
- Rassie Erasmus Worried About Franco Mostert's Injury | Springboks vs Barbarians
- Netflix and Focus Features Pass on Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial': What's Next for the Movie?
- County Cricket: Surrey's Burns Leads Fightback Against Glamorgan
- Trump's Iran Deal: A Divide Among GOP Hawks and 'America First' Conservatives
- Elmo's MAGA Moment: How Republicans' Attempt to Co-opt a Beloved Icon Backfired
- Europe's Extreme Heat: France Restricts Public Drinking as Temperatures Soar
- Liverpool Transfer Talk: Iraola's LaLiga Raid, Curtis Jones Talks, and Right-Back Solutions
- Francisco Cerundolo's Emotional Comeback: Queen's 2026 Champion
- County Cricket: Surrey's Burns Leads Fightback Against Glamorgan
- Serena Williams Wimbledon Comeback: 23-Time Grand Slam Champion Receives Wild Card
- Europe's Extreme Heat: France Restricts Public Drinking, Cancels Events
- County Cricket: Surrey's Burns Leads Fightback Against Glamorgan
- Geothermal Energy: A Green Revolution with Oil Tech
- 2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill Race 3 Highlights & Analysis | Scott Redding Wins!
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Justin Gaethje: Gift Rejection Sparks Controversy
- Overqualified and Underemployed: The Struggle of University Graduates in the Job Market
- Stockport Rail Incident: What You Need to Know
- Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid Challenge: Managing Egos and Tactics with Mbappe, Bellingham & Co.
- Bird Flu in Australia: Black Swans at Risk, Poultry Industry Impacted
- David and Victoria Beckham's Father's Day Post: A Family Reunion or a Public Relations Move?
- Czechs Fight for Media Freedom: Protesting Government's Plan to Control Public Broadcasters
- How Steven Spielberg Convinced Clint Eastwood to Direct 'Flags of Our Fathers' | War Movie History
- Summer's Best Dressed Celebrities: Fun, Whimsical Fashion
- Serena Williams' Shocking Wimbledon Comeback: A Legend Returns to the Court
- EOFY Sales: Are 'Write-Offs' Really Free? Understanding Tax Deductions
- Gibraltar Border Demolition: Spain Removes Barriers After 300 Years
- Zhang Yufei Smashes 50m Fly Season-Best at 2026 Chinese Nationals | Wang Xizhe's Speedy 200m Fly
- The Future of 'Artificial' Movie: A Look at Guadagnino's Latest Drama
- Grant Morrison's Doctor Who Fix: Ncuti Gatwa, Billie Piper, and a Unique Regeneration
- Pogačar's Dominance: Breaking Personal Records and Setting Sights on the Tour de France
- Mumbai Woman's Advice: Be 'Slightly Problematic' at Work for Better Mental Health
- MLB Star Kenley Jansen Can't Sleep After Watching Friend Set World Cup Saves Record
- Website Security: Protect Your Online Presence with BigScoots
- New Zealand's Dominance: Matt Henry's 6-Wicket Haul Seals Test Win Against England
- US Open Golf 2026 Final Round Highlights: Wyndham Clark's Historic Lead & Dramatic Comebacks
- UK's Fly-Tipping Capital: Croydon's Struggle with Illegal Dumping
- Bahrain's First Group 1 Race: $1.5 Million Prize Money Boost
- Kenley Jansen Reacts to Curaçao's Historic World Cup Draw & Eloy Room's Record-Breaking Saves!
- Gas Prices Drop in San Luis Obispo County: Where to Find the Cheapest Gas in 2026!
- Lindsey Graham on Iran Deal: Diplomacy Will Fail, US to Control Strait of Hormuz
- Father's Day Special: Celebrity Dads and Their Adorable Mini-Mes
- Bihar Govt's Big Move: Standardized Procurement for Ayush Medicines Explained
- Rangers Place Jack Leiter on 15-Day Injured List
- Gisele Bündchen's Heartfelt Father's Day Message: A New Family, A New Celebration
- WWE Stock Report: Is Blake Monroe the Next Veer Mahaan?
- From Season 4 Episode 9: The Calm Before | Release Date, Time, and Streaming Info
- Zhang Yufei Smashes 50m Fly Season-Best at 2026 Chinese Nationals | Wang Xizhe's Speedy 200m Fly
- Unpatchable Bug Found in Older Apple Devices: Should You Upgrade?
- Clint Eastwood's War Movie: A Steven Spielberg Collaboration
- The Untold Story Behind John Stewart's Hit Song 'Gold': A Collaboration with Fleetwood Mac Legends
- Limerick Sweeps Miss Universe Ireland 2026! Aideen Howard Crowned Winner
- Florida Panthers Trade: Mackie Samoskevich for Draft Picks
- Stray Kids Comeback 2024: 'RUN IT' Single, 'THIS & THAT' Album, and World Tour Announced!
- Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu - A British Stop-Motion Animation
- How to Fix CAPTCHA Redirect Loops on Your Website | BigScoots Support Guide
- Equinor Expands Troll Field: Boosting Europe's Gas Supply
- How to Secure Your Website: A Comprehensive Guide
- Stockport Rail Incident: What You Need to Know
- How Forrest Gump Borrowed Special Effects from a John Carpenter Sci-Fi Flop
- How to Secure Your Website: A Comprehensive Guide
- How Forrest Gump Borrowed Special Effects from a John Carpenter Sci-Fi Flop
- Edinburgh Anti-Muslim Attacks: Taxi and Uber Rider Targeted
- Adam Marriott: From Lincoln City Hero to Leiston's New Signing | Football Journey
- Czechs Fight for Media Freedom: Protesting Government's Plan to Control Public Broadcasters
- New Mexican Restaurant Pablo Opens in Somers Point, NJ - American-Mexican Fusion & Margaritas!
- Jordenne Butler Crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026: Journey to Miss America 2027
- KBJR Technical Issues: What Happened and How It Affects Viewers
- Czechs Fight for Media Freedom: Protesting Government's Plan to Control Public Broadcasters
- Unpatchable Apple Bug Alert! Is Your iPhone 11, Apple Watch, or iPad at Risk? (usbliter8 Explained)
- Sen. Lindsey Graham: "Let's try a diplomatic solution. I think it's going to fail."
- Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized, Misses Ozzy's Statue Unveiling at Hellfest
- Nebraska Football: Can Anthony Colandrea Lead the Huskers to a Successful 2026 Season?
- Microsoft's Windows 11 Search Debloated: Faster and Without Bing
- Maximizing Your Social Security: The Truth About Claiming at 62 vs. 70
- T20 World Cup 2023: Can England, Australia, India Reach the Semis? | Cricket Analysis
- How to Fix 'Access Denied' Errors on Websites (VPN, Browser, Device Solutions)
- Toyota Charity Accused of Stealing EV Plans for African Farmers - Full Story Explained
- Zhang Yufei Smashes 50m Fly Season-Best at 2026 Chinese Nationals | Wang Xizhe's Speedy 200m Fly
- Florida's 2030 Census: Why It Matters and How to Ensure an Accurate Count
- Zhang Yufei Smashes 50m Fly Season-Best at 2026 Chinese Nationals | Wang Xizhe's Speedy 200m Fly
- Peter Asher: The Man Behind the Music | From Pop Star to Iconic Producer
- Tod's Spring 2027 Menswear Collection | Milan Fashion Week
- Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot's Tragic Death: A Look Back at His Legacy
- Maximizing Your Social Security: The Truth About Claiming at 62 vs. 70
- 〇〇生ヴァレンタインえっち
Article information
Author: Kieth Sipes
Last Updated:
Views: 5759
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)
Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Kieth Sipes
Birthday: 2001-04-14
Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271
Phone: +9663362133320
Job: District Sales Analyst
Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing
Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.