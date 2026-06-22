Creative Aerial Photography: Combining Shapes and Colors in a Stunning Award-Nominated Shot (2026)

The runner-up image in the Adventures & Experiences Portfolio category of the Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) Awards showcases a brilliant fusion of shapes and complementary colors, offering a valuable lesson in creative composition. Shot by Teo Chin Leong in Hoi An, Vietnam, using a DJI Mavic 3 drone, the scene captures a fisherman casting a large net over a river from his canoe. The photographer's creative use of shapes and colors is the key takeaway, with a focus on the triangular frame formed by the net over the fisherman's head, frozen in action with a fast shutter speed and precise focus. This golden-yellow triangular frame seamlessly integrates various shapes, including the narrow oval canoe and folds in the net, creating a harmonious blend of straight and curved lines. The fisherman's bright-red t-shirt, glowing through the net, acts as a visual anchor, guiding the viewer's eye and complementing the dominant yellow hue. The water's tone, likely edited to match the yellow, further enhances the composition. This image serves as a testament to the power of creative composition, demonstrating how shapes and colors can be combined to create a captivating and impactful visual narrative. The TPOTY competition, open to both amateurs and professionals, is an annual celebration of travel photography, offering a platform for photographers to showcase their unique perspectives and storytelling abilities. The 2026 edition is now underway, inviting photographers to capture and share their own remarkable travel experiences.

Creative Aerial Photography: Combining Shapes and Colors in a Stunning Award-Nominated Shot (2026)
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