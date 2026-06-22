Creative Aerial Photography: Combining Shapes and Colors in a Stunning Award-Nominated Shot (2026)

The runner-up image in the Adventures & Experiences Portfolio category of the Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) Awards showcases a brilliant fusion of shapes and complementary colors, offering a valuable lesson in creative composition. Shot by Teo Chin Leong in Hoi An, Vietnam, using a DJI Mavic 3 drone, the scene captures a fisherman casting a large net over a river from his canoe. The photographer's creative use of shapes and colors is the key takeaway, with a focus on the triangular frame formed by the net over the fisherman's head, frozen in action with a fast shutter speed and precise focus. This golden-yellow triangular frame seamlessly integrates various shapes, including the narrow oval canoe and folds in the net, creating a harmonious blend of straight and curved lines. The fisherman's bright-red t-shirt, glowing through the net, acts as a visual anchor, guiding the viewer's eye and complementing the dominant yellow hue. The water's tone, likely edited to match the yellow, further enhances the composition. This image serves as a testament to the power of creative composition, demonstrating how shapes and colors can be combined to create a captivating and impactful visual narrative. The TPOTY competition, open to both amateurs and professionals, is an annual celebration of travel photography, offering a platform for photographers to showcase their unique perspectives and storytelling abilities. The 2026 edition is now underway, inviting photographers to capture and share their own remarkable travel experiences.