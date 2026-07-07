Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 - Full Episode Guide, Cast, Release Dates & More! (2026)

The long-running Criminal Minds franchise is back with a bang in its 19th season, Criminal Minds: Evolution. This season promises to be a thrilling ride as the BAU team tackles a new and formidable antagonist, The Fan, who is determined to prove his superiority over the reformed Elias Voit. With a mix of familiar faces and new guest stars, the show is set to deliver edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

A New Threat and Old Familiarities

The season premiere introduces us to two troubling cases, with the BAU team working to solve them. Among the familiar faces returning are Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka. These core characters will be joined by a host of guest stars, including Connor Storrie, Clark Gregg, Jeri Ryan, Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Lyndon Smith, Richard Cabral, Rob Yang, Nicholas Gonzalez, Inny Clemons, Dash Mihok, Cara Jade Myers, and Jim True-Frost.

The Fan vs. Elias Voit

The central conflict of the season revolves around The Fan, a precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous UnSub who pushes the BAU to their limits. The Fan's obsession with Elias Voit, a reformed serial killer, is the catalyst for the season's events. Voit, who has been working to atone for his past, finds himself under the shadow of The Fan's obsession, raising the stakes for the team.

A Familiar Home for Fans

Criminal Minds: Evolution is streaming exclusively on Paramount+, which means fans will need a subscription to access the new episodes. Paramount+ offers two subscription plans: the ad-supported Essential plan for $8.99/month and the ad-free Premium plan for $13.99/month, which includes Showtime titles and live CBS.

A New Chapter in the Criminal Minds Universe

With a mix of old and new, Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to deliver a thrilling ride for fans of the franchise. The introduction of The Fan as a formidable antagonist, the return of familiar faces, and the addition of new guest stars all contribute to a season that promises to be a must-watch for crime drama enthusiasts.