Crunchyroll's Anime Expo Lineup: A Sneak Peek at Upcoming Anime Events (2026)

Anime Expo is about to get a major boost from Crunchyroll, the anime giant, as it transforms the Peacock Theater into a dedicated anime haven. This year's expo, taking place on July 3rd and 4th, promises to be an exciting showcase of the medium's most prominent titles and some intriguing new acquisitions.

One of the highlights is undoubtedly the presence of Demon Slayer, a juggernaut in the anime world. Fans can look forward to a special event featuring the film's voice cast and a sneak peek at footage from ufotable's newest project. It's a testament to the enduring popularity of this franchise and a treat for its dedicated fan base.

But it's not just about the big names. Crunchyroll is also bringing a diverse slate of new titles to the forefront. From The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 to The Ogre's Bride, these shows offer a glimpse into the future of anime storytelling. Personally, I find it fascinating how anime often pushes the boundaries of creativity, and these new acquisitions showcase a range of genres and styles.

What makes this lineup particularly intriguing is the mix of established favorites and fresh, innovative content. It's a delicate balance that Crunchyroll seems to have mastered, ensuring that there's something for every anime enthusiast.

In addition to the screenings and panels, Anime Expo attendees can also look forward to immersive experiences. The Dubbing Dojo, for instance, offers a unique opportunity for fans to step into the shoes of voice actors, an often-overlooked aspect of anime production.

Furthermore, the partnership between Crunchyroll News and Newtype magazine for a special summer issue is a welcome addition. It provides a deeper dive into the world of anime, offering insights and perspectives that enhance the overall expo experience.

As an anime enthusiast myself, I'm excited to see how these new titles and experiences will shape the future of the medium. Anime Expo promises to be a vibrant celebration of anime culture, and I can't wait to see the impact it has on the industry and its fans.