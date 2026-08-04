Crunchyroll's Global Expansion: Taiwan and South Korea Join the Anime Revolution (2026)

The anime industry is about to get a major boost in two key Asian markets, Taiwan and South Korea, as Crunchyroll gears up for its highly anticipated launch. This move is a significant step in Crunchyroll's multiyear expansion strategy, led by Sony Group, which has recognized the immense potential of the anime business.

What makes this expansion particularly fascinating is the company's focus on localization. Crunchyroll aims to immerse fans in the anime experience by offering fully localized versions of its platform, complete with dubbed content and on-the-ground community events. This strategy has already proven successful in India and Thailand, where the company has seen impressive engagement gains and a significant increase in viewership.

The Power of Localization

In my opinion, the key to Crunchyroll's success lies in its ability to connect with local audiences on a deeper level. By offering content in native languages and creating a sense of community, the platform becomes more than just a streaming service; it becomes a cultural hub. This approach not only attracts new fans but also fosters a loyal and engaged user base.

For instance, in Thailand, the release of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”, with localized dubbing, not only contributed to a quadrupled viewership but also made history as the highest-grossing Japanese film and animated film of all time in that market. This success story highlights the impact of localization and its ability to transcend cultural barriers.

A Global Anime Revolution

Crunchyroll's expansion is part of a broader anime strategy by Sony Group, which has identified anime as a central corporate priority. With a forecast of the global anime market reaching $60.1 billion by 2030, up from $22 billion in 2023, Sony's acquisition of Crunchyroll for $1.18 billion in 2020 seems like a strategic masterpiece.

The fully integrated service, now a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, has already seen tremendous success with the release of “Infinity Castle”, which grossed over $700 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

A New Era for Anime Fans

As Crunchyroll prepares to launch in Taiwan and South Korea, anime enthusiasts in these regions can look forward to an immersive experience. The platform's commitment to localization ensures that fans will have access to a vast catalogue of anime, dubbed in their native languages, and a chance to engage with the anime community on a whole new level.

This expansion is a testament to the growing popularity of anime and the potential it holds to unite fans across the globe. With Crunchyroll's localized approach, anime fans in Taiwan and South Korea can expect to be part of a vibrant and inclusive anime community, bringing them closer to the heart of this beloved art form.

Conclusion

In a world where cultural barriers can often divide us, Crunchyroll's localized approach to anime streaming is a breath of fresh air. By embracing the power of localization, the platform not only entertains but also connects people, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for anime on a global scale. This expansion is a win for anime fans everywhere, and I, for one, am excited to see the impact it will have on the anime landscape in Taiwan and South Korea.