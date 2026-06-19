Cry/Laugh Review: Medieval Power Struggles & Modern Tech Overlords | A Play, a Pie and a Pint (2026)

In the whimsical world of Cry/Laugh, playwright Nay Dhanak delves into a medieval fantasy, exploring the unique dynamics of power through the lenses of a town crier and a jester. This intriguing premise sets the stage for a thought-provoking discussion on the nature of authority and its impact on society.

Power Imbalance and Modern Parallels

Dhanak's fascination with power disparities is evident as they draw parallels between the medieval hierarchy and contemporary tech oligarchies. The town crier, a mediator of news, and the jester, a court-employed truth-teller, represent a unique power dynamic. In this world, these figures have uncommon access to power, yet they are still vulnerable to the whims of the monarchy.

Personally, I find this exploration of power intriguing, as it highlights the delicate balance between influence and vulnerability, even for those with privileged positions.

The Play's Political Intent

Cry/Laugh takes an imaginative approach to a serious topic: the loss of jobs for these privileged outsiders. The town crier, played by James Peake, finds himself out of favor with the king, while the jester, Morven Blackadder, is tasked with an impossible mission. The actors' performances are energetic, striving to capture the play's whimsical tone as they embark on a fairy-tale-like quest for new roles.

However, the play's political message seems to get lost in its focus on narrative structure and self-referential humor. While the actors' efforts are commendable, the story's meandering nature and absurdist twists fail to deliver a satisfying comedic experience.

What many might miss is the deeper critique of power structures that the play aims to convey. In my opinion, the play's strength lies in its potential to spark conversations about accountability and the consequences of power imbalances.

A Missed Opportunity?

Despite its intriguing premise, Cry/Laugh falls short of fully realizing its potential. The play's focus on narrative structure and joke mechanics overshadows the important themes it aims to address. While the actors' dedication is evident, the production fails to strike a balance between humor and political commentary.

If you take a step back, you'll see that Cry/Laugh raises important questions about the role of art in critiquing power structures. It's a shame that the play's execution doesn't do justice to its ambitious themes.

Final Thoughts

Cry/Laugh is a play that leaves you with a sense of what could have been. While it offers an interesting take on power dynamics, its execution falters, leaving the audience with a muddled message. Perhaps, in its attempt to be whimsical and political, it loses sight of its own joke.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how the play's self-referential nature mirrors the power dynamics it critiques. It's almost as if the play is commenting on its own position within the theatrical hierarchy.

Despite its shortcomings, Cry/Laugh serves as a reminder of the challenges artists face in balancing entertainment and political commentary. It leaves us with a deeper appreciation for the complexities of power and the importance of clear artistic vision.