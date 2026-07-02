Crypto Lags Stock Rally as ETF Demand Cools (2026)

The cryptocurrency market has taken a hit as the S&P 500's nine-week winning streak and the stabilization of Brent oil prices on hopes of a US-Iran ceasefire have failed to boost the value of major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, finished the week down nearly 3%, with the cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows reinforcing the pullback. The macro tailwind, which has come on hopes of a 60-day ceasefire extension between the US and Iran, has not been enough to lift the value of these digital assets. The S&P 500's longest weekly winning streak since 2023 and the stabilization of Brent crude oil prices have not been enough to pull the cryptocurrency market out of its slump. The slide in cryptocurrency prices comes alongside softer spot bitcoin ETF inflows, which have been flagged as adding to the downward pressure even as macro conditions improve. The exception to this trend is the smaller side of the leaderboard, with Hyperliquid's HYPE token ripping 19.4% on the week to $65 as sentiment for the asset continues to grow. This growth has been praised by Intercontinental Exchange chief Jeffrey Sprecher, who called it 'bigger than NASDAQ'. BNB closed up 1.9% and XRP eked out a 0.7% weekly gain. The Iran deal still needs Trump's signature, and the red lines he restated on Friday sit well beyond what Iran has indicated it would accept publicly. The macro rally is one bad headline from reversing. The cryptocurrency market's performance is a stark contrast to the stock market's recent success, and it raises questions about the future of digital assets in a rapidly changing economic landscape. Personally, I think that the cryptocurrency market's performance is a reflection of the market's overall sentiment and the current economic climate. The cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows and the macro tailwind have not been enough to boost the value of major cryptocurrencies, and this trend is likely to continue as the market remains volatile. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the stock market's success and the cryptocurrency market's struggle. While the stock market has been on a winning streak, the cryptocurrency market has been facing a pullback, and this dynamic raises questions about the future of digital assets. In my opinion, the cryptocurrency market's performance is a reminder of the market's inherent volatility and the need for investors to carefully consider their risk exposure. The market's recent performance is a cautionary tale for those who are looking to invest in digital assets, and it highlights the importance of diversifying one's portfolio to mitigate risk. From my perspective, the cryptocurrency market's performance is a reflection of the market's overall sentiment and the current economic climate. The cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows and the macro tailwind have not been enough to boost the value of major cryptocurrencies, and this trend is likely to continue as the market remains volatile. The market's recent performance is a reminder of the importance of staying informed and making informed investment decisions. One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the stock market's success and the cryptocurrency market's struggle. While the stock market has been on a winning streak, the cryptocurrency market has been facing a pullback, and this dynamic raises questions about the future of digital assets. What many people don't realize is that the cryptocurrency market's performance is not just a reflection of the market's overall sentiment, but also a reflection of the current economic climate. The cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows and the macro tailwind have not been enough to boost the value of major cryptocurrencies, and this trend is likely to continue as the market remains volatile. This raises a deeper question about the role of digital assets in the global economy and the need for regulatory frameworks to support their growth. A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between the stock market's success and the cryptocurrency market's struggle. While the stock market has been on a winning streak, the cryptocurrency market has been facing a pullback, and this dynamic raises questions about the future of digital assets. What this really suggests is that the cryptocurrency market is still in its early stages and is subject to significant volatility and uncertainty. The market's recent performance is a reminder of the importance of staying informed and making informed investment decisions. This is especially true for those who are looking to invest in digital assets, as the market's volatility can lead to significant losses if not managed properly. In conclusion, the cryptocurrency market's performance is a reflection of the market's overall sentiment and the current economic climate. The cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows and the macro tailwind have not been enough to boost the value of major cryptocurrencies, and this trend is likely to continue as the market remains volatile. The market's recent performance is a reminder of the importance of staying informed and making informed investment decisions, and it highlights the need for regulatory frameworks to support the growth of digital assets in the global economy.
Crypto Lags Stock Rally as ETF Demand Cools (2026)
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