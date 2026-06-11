Crypto's Failed Asset Class: Expert Analysis (2026)

The Crypto Paradox: Why the Asset Class is Failing, Yet Innovation Thrives

There’s a fascinating contradiction at the heart of the crypto world right now. On one hand, you have renowned economist Alex Krüger declaring crypto a ‘failed asset class.’ On the other, blockchain technology is being adopted at an unprecedented pace, from stablecoins to AI-driven platforms. Personally, I think this tension highlights something much deeper: the crypto space is growing up, and like any maturing industry, it’s shedding its speculative skin while laying the groundwork for something more sustainable.

The Speculative Hangover



Krüger’s critique is blunt but hard to ignore. Most crypto tokens, he argues, have failed to deliver real value to holders. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it mirrors the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. Back then, countless internet companies crashed and burned, yet the infrastructure they built—and the lessons learned—paved the way for today’s tech giants. Crypto seems to be following a similar path. The ‘Memecoins SuperBullshitCycle,’ as Krüger calls it, brought out the worst in the market: greed, naivety, and outright scams. But if you take a step back and think about it, this speculative frenzy was almost necessary. It exposed the weaknesses in the system, from the lack of regulatory guardrails to the fragility of DeFi platforms.

The Blockchain vs. Crypto Divide



Here’s where things get interesting. Krüger draws a sharp line between ‘crypto’ and ‘blockchain.’ While the former is struggling, the latter is thriving. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and prediction markets are gaining traction, often driven by traditional finance (TradFi) players. In my opinion, this distinction is crucial. Blockchain technology is proving its worth as a tool for efficiency, transparency, and innovation, even if the tokens built on it haven’t lived up to the hype. What this really suggests is that the future of crypto might not be about coins at all—it could be about the infrastructure they enable.

Privacy and AI: The New Frontiers



One thing that immediately stands out in Krüger’s analysis is his focus on privacy and AI. Privacy-focused assets like Zcash are seeing real demand, not just from illicit actors but from anyone who values financial autonomy. What many people don’t realize is that privacy isn’t just a niche concern—it’s a fundamental human right. Meanwhile, AI tokens are a mixed bag. Most are, as Krüger puts it, ‘narrative-driven’ and lacking substance. But exceptions like Venice, tied to a private AI platform with actual users and revenue, show that there’s potential here. This raises a deeper question: can crypto find its footing by aligning with real-world needs rather than speculative fantasies?

The Future: Less Crypto, More Utility



If there’s one takeaway from Krüger’s analysis, it’s this: the era of ‘crypto for crypto’s sake’ is over. The next wave of innovation will likely come from sectors where blockchain technology solves tangible problems—think TradFi integration, prediction markets, and AI platforms. From my perspective, this is where the real opportunity lies. Tokens that can demonstrate clear value capture, like Hyperliquid with its revenue-sharing model, are the ones that will survive. The rest? They’ll probably fade into obscurity, and frankly, that’s not a bad thing.

Final Thoughts



Krüger’s closing line sums it up perfectly: ‘Crypto sucks. Long live crypto.’ It’s a paradox, but it’s also a sign of progress. The speculative excesses of the past few years have been painful, but they’ve cleared the way for a more mature, utility-driven ecosystem. Personally, I’m excited to see what emerges from the ashes. Because if history is any guide, the most transformative technologies often rise from the failures of their predecessors.