Cubs' Chance on Drew Pomeranz: A Second Look at the Lefty Reliever (2026)

The Chicago Cubs’ decision to bring back Drew Pomeranz feels like a fascinating gamble, one that blends desperation, nostalgia, and a dash of baseball alchemy. On the surface, it’s a move born out of necessity—the Cubs’ pitching staff is in shambles, with key relievers sidelined by injuries. But what makes this particularly fascinating is the narrative arc of Pomeranz himself. Here’s a guy who, just a year ago, was contemplating retirement after a three-year absence from the majors. Fast forward to October, and he’s pitching in the playoffs, a testament to the unpredictability of baseball careers. Personally, I think this story isn’t just about a player’s resurgence; it’s about the Cubs’ willingness to bet on potential over proven performance.

What many people don’t realize is how much of a low-risk, high-reward move this is. The Cubs acquired Pomeranz for a mere $1 last season, and now they’re essentially doing it again with a minor-league deal. This isn’t just about his arm; it’s about the trust he’s built with the organization. Craig Counsell, the Cubs’ manager, knows Pomeranz well from their time together in Milwaukee, where the lefty thrived in short bursts. That history matters. In my opinion, this isn’t just a reunion—it’s a calculated risk based on a shared understanding of what makes Pomeranz tick.

One thing that immediately stands out is the Cubs’ pitching brain trust. They’re not just throwing darts at a board; they’re diagnosing Pomeranz’s mechanics, velocity, and mindset with precision. This isn’t a Hail Mary; it’s a science project. What this really suggests is that the Cubs see something in Pomeranz that the Angels didn’t—or couldn’t—fix. His struggles in Anaheim were real, but the Cubs believe they can tweak his delivery, restore his confidence, and unleash the version of him that dominated last season.

If you take a step back and think about it, this move is emblematic of a larger trend in baseball: the art of the bullpen reclamation project. Teams like the Cubs are increasingly targeting veterans who’ve fallen out of favor, hoping their coaching staff can work miracles. It’s a strategy that’s both cost-effective and high-upside, especially in a market where proven relievers come at a premium. What makes the Cubs’ approach unique, though, is their ability to create a culture of trust and collaboration. Pomeranz himself has said, ‘This place is just awesome. As soon as you walk in the door, it’s instant energy.’ That energy, combined with the Cubs’ analytical prowess, could be the secret sauce.

A detail that I find especially interesting is Pomeranz’s journey from retirement contemplation to playoff hero. It’s a reminder that baseball careers aren’t linear. They’re filled with twists, turns, and second chances. The Cubs are betting that Pomeranz still has gas in the tank, and if they’re right, it could be a game-changer for their postseason aspirations. But even if they’re wrong, the cost is minimal. This raises a deeper question: How much value do teams place on experience and intangibles like grit and competitiveness? In Pomeranz’s case, the Cubs are clearly betting on the human element as much as the physical one.

From my perspective, this move is about more than just fixing a pitcher; it’s about the Cubs’ identity. They’re a team that thrives on underdog stories, on finding diamonds in the rough. Whether Pomeranz succeeds or not, the attempt itself is a statement about who they are as an organization. Personally, I think this is the kind of bold, low-risk move that makes baseball so compelling. It’s not just about wins and losses; it’s about the stories we tell along the way.

In the end, the Cubs’ gamble on Drew Pomeranz is a microcosm of baseball’s broader appeal: the blend of analytics, intuition, and sheer human will. Will it pay off? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: this July, all eyes will be on Wrigley Field to see if lightning can strike twice.