Cubs Minor League Highlights: Bummer and Hendriks Shine in Iowa Debuts (2026)

The Cubs' minor league system is a bustling hub of talent, and this week's games showcased a mix of promising performances and areas for improvement. Let's dive into the highlights and insights from the Iowa Cubs, Knoxville Smokies, South Bend Cubs, and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Iowa Cubs: A Mixed Bag

The Iowa Cubs faced a challenging night, with starter Doug Nikhazy struggling to find his rhythm. His early exit after allowing five runs in the first inning set the tone for a difficult evening. Aaron Bummer, making his Cubs debut in the sixth, faced a tough situation but managed to retire three batters, including a solo home run. Liam Hendriks, another new addition, pitched a clean inning in the seventh, striking out two. The offense had its bright spots, with left fielder BJ Murray hitting his tenth home run and right fielder Ben Cowles contributing a steal and an RBI.

Knoxville Smokies: A Late Collapse

The Smokies had a strong start with Brooks Caple, but the game took a turn in the ninth. Caple's solid five-inning performance was followed by a rough inning from Frankie Scalzo Jr., who allowed six runs. Center fielder Andy Garriola's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth provided a glimmer of hope, but it wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit. First baseman Edgar Alvarez had a stellar night, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

South Bend Cubs: A Lead Squandered

South Bend Cubs' game was a tale of two halves. Starter Mason McGwire struggled with control, walking three and hitting two batters in his first three innings. The offense, however, shone brightly. Second baseman Michael Hallquist, in his affiliated baseball debut, hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat, a remarkable start to his career. Catcher Logan Poteet also had a memorable night, hitting his 15th home run and driving in two runs. The team's lead of 7-1 after five and a half innings evaporated, and they lost in extra innings, with Grayson Moore giving up a walk-off double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: A Pitching Dual

The Pelicans' game was a pitching showcase. David Bracho started strong but struggled in the second and third innings. Yoendris Gonzalez and Anhuar Garcia then took the mound, combining for three innings of no-run, no-hit baseball. Gonzalez struck out five and walked one, while Garcia, making his Myrtle Beach debut, struck out five and hit one batter. Catcher Jairo Diaz provided a crucial RBI double in the ninth, but the offense struggled overall.

Observations and Takeaways

This week's games highlight the Cubs' minor league system's depth and potential. Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks' debuts are exciting additions to the organization. The offense showed power and speed, with multiple players hitting home runs and stealing bases. However, the pitching staff, especially in the starting rotation, needs to improve consistency and control. The ability to maintain a lead and close out games is a crucial area of development. The Cubs' minor league system is a work in progress, and these games provide valuable insights for the organization's future strategy and player development.

As the season progresses, the Cubs will continue to evaluate and refine their minor league talent, aiming to build a strong foundation for the future. The organization's commitment to developing young players is evident, and these games offer a glimpse into the potential of the next generation of Cubs stars.