Culpables and Fault Films Dominate Prime Video Charts | YA Movie Series Review (2026)

The world of streaming is abuzz with the phenomenal success of the 'Culpables' franchise, a series of films that has taken the Prime Video Originals rankings by storm. This phenomenon is a fascinating case study in the power of adaptation and the global reach of storytelling.

The Rise of 'Culpables'

'Culpables' is a prime example of a successful adaptation strategy. Based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling books, the franchise has not only dominated the Prime Video charts but has also sparked a renewed interest in the original Spanish-language films. The English-language remakes, starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, have proven to be an instant hit, with 'Your Fault: London' claiming the top spot on Prime Video's films ranking.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the interplay between the original and adapted versions. The popularity of the London films has driven viewers back to the Spanish originals, creating a unique cycle of engagement. This phenomenon highlights the power of adaptation to introduce new audiences to a story while also enticing existing fans to explore the source material.

A Global Phenomenon

The success of 'Culpables' is not limited to a single region. With over 100 million viewers worldwide, the franchise has become Prime Video's most-watched International Original globally. This achievement underscores the growing appetite for diverse content and the potential for stories to transcend language barriers.

In my opinion, the global success of 'Culpables' is a testament to the universal appeal of compelling narratives. It showcases how a well-crafted story can resonate with audiences across different cultures and languages, creating a truly global community of fans.

The Future of 'Culpables'

The future of the 'Culpables' franchise is shrouded in anticipation. With the release of 'Culpa Vuestra', a new book in the series, fans are eagerly awaiting news of a fourth movie. While Prime Video and Mercedes Ron remain tight-lipped, the undeniable success of the franchise suggests that more adaptations are on the horizon.

Prime Video has recognized the potential of YA content and is investing further in this space. With the establishment of a 'House of Ron' to adapt the author's work, we can expect more captivating stories to emerge. The upcoming release of 'Together (Marfil)', the first movie installment in the 'Enfrentados' series, is a testament to this commitment.

A Deeper Look

The success of 'Culpables' raises intriguing questions about the dynamics of adaptation and fan engagement. It showcases how adaptations can create a sense of community and encourage exploration of different versions of a story. This phenomenon is a testament to the power of storytelling to unite and inspire audiences worldwide.

As we reflect on the impact of 'Culpables', it becomes clear that this franchise has not only entertained but also demonstrated the potential for stories to transcend boundaries and connect people across the globe. It is a powerful reminder of the enduring appeal of great storytelling and its ability to leave a lasting impact.