Curtis Blair's Journey: From NBA Draft Pick to Refereeing the NBA Finals (2026)

The NBA Finals are set to begin, and among the 12 referees tasked with officiating the series is Curtis Blair, marking a significant milestone in his career. This is the first time Blair has been selected to work the NBA Finals, a moment he describes as "very emotional."

Blair's journey to this point has been a long one. He was a second-round pick by the Houston Rockets in 1992 but never played a regular-season game in the league. Instead, he pursued a career in international basketball, eventually transitioning into refereeing. Since 2008, Blair has worked over 1,000 NBA games, demonstrating his dedication and expertise in the field.

The NBA's recognition of Blair's achievement is evident in the special white warm-up jackets awarded to Finals referees. These jackets are not just a symbol of honor but also a tangible reminder of the hard work and dedication required to reach this level. Blair already has two of these jackets from previous years when he was an alternate, but this new one will hold even more significance.

The selection process for referees is a rigorous one, with the NBA's executive vice president and head of referee operations, Albert Sanders Jr., personally informing the chosen officials. The league typically reveals the crew for each game around 9 a.m. EDT on game day, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Finals.

Blair's inclusion in the Finals crew is a testament to his skill and the league's trust in his abilities. It also highlights the diverse paths that individuals can take to reach the top in their respective fields. While some may have a direct route to the NBA, others, like Blair, have to navigate international basketball before finding their place in the league's officiating ranks.

As the NBA Finals commence, Curtis Blair's presence among the referees will undoubtedly add to the series' excitement and fairness. His journey and the league's recognition of his achievement serve as an inspiration to aspiring referees and a reminder of the importance of perseverance and dedication in achieving one's goals.