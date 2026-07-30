Cut in half: ASICS Gel Kayano 33 Review (2026) (2026)

The ASICS Gel Kayano 33 is a stability shoe designed to cater to runners seeking a balance between support and comfort. It's a worthy successor to the Gel Kayano series, offering a familiar yet refined experience. In my opinion, the Kayano 33 is a solid choice for runners who want a reliable, stable shoe without compromising on comfort. However, it's not without its flaws, and I'll delve into those in detail.

One thing that immediately stands out is the shoe's weight. At 10.5 oz (298g), it's on the heavier side, which may be a deal-breaker for those seeking a lighter option. Personally, I think this is a missed opportunity, as the Kayano 33 could have benefited from a weight reduction, especially given the switch to FF Blast Max foam. In my view, this could have been a chance to offer a more responsive and energetic ride, but instead, the shoe feels somewhat flat and lacking in bounce.

The cushioning system is where the Kayano 33 truly shines. The combination of FF Blast Max and FF Blast+ foam provides a soft and responsive ride, making it suitable for long-distance runs. The shock absorption is impressive, with 132 SA in the heel and 112 SA in the forefoot, which is comparable to the lab average. However, I find it interesting that the shoe doesn't belong in the max-cushion category despite its appearance. This suggests that ASICS has carefully balanced the cushioning to provide a stable yet comfortable ride, rather than going overboard with the foam.

The midsole design is another highlight. The full-length top layer of FF Blast Max is paired with a secondary bottom layer of FF Blast+, resulting in a softer ride than its predecessor. This is a welcome change, as the previous version relied on a firmer secondary foam layer. However, I must admit that I prefer the firmer feel of the Gel Kayano 32, which is now available at a discount. The new FluidSupport system, which replaces the 4D Guidance System, introduces a firmer foam layer strategically placed to provide support where needed. This dual-density setup ensures a softer ride overall, but with a touch of firmness in key areas.

The Kayano 33's stability features are legendary, and the new FluidSupport system maintains this reputation. The torsional rigidity is impressive, recording 20.1N, which is among the highest we've tested. The heel counter stiffness is also quite rigid, at 4/5, providing a secure feel. However, I find it interesting that ASICS has softened the heel counter slightly, which may be a welcome change for runners with sensitive Achilles tendons.

The shoe's fit and width options are impressive. ASICS has carefully balanced the narrow and wide options, ensuring a secure yet comfortable fit. The toebox width of 72.4 mm may feel slightly more tapered than some runners prefer, but it's hard to fault ASICS for this choice, as toebox design can enhance stability. The insole thickness is also notable, at 5.2 mm, which contributes to the shoe's lower drying potential.

In terms of durability, the Kayano 33 holds up well. The upper and heel padding earned solid scores in our tests, and the outsole rubber showed good abrasion resistance. However, I must point out that the outsole thickness is quite substantial, at 4.0 mm, which doesn't help reduce weight. This is a trade-off that ASICS has made to maintain the shoe's long-lasting performance.

One aspect that surprised me is the shoe's energy return. Despite the addition of FF Blast Max, the energy return figures are only modestly improved over the previous model. This is a bit disappointing, as I expected a more significant boost in energy return, especially given the premium pricing. The shoe remains firmly limited for easy-paced running, and faster efforts still feel somewhat flat.

In conclusion, the ASICS Gel Kayano 33 is a solid stability shoe with a focus on comfort and support. It offers a familiar yet refined experience, but it's not without its flaws. The weight could have been reduced, and the energy return could have been more impressive. However, for those seeking a reliable, stable shoe with premium comfort, the Kayano 33 is a worthy consideration. Personally, I think it's a step in the right direction, but there's still room for improvement, especially in terms of energy return and weight reduction.