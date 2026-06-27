Cycling Fans React: AI-Generated Videos and the Tour de France (2026)

The world of cycling is abuzz with the latest controversy surrounding TNT Sports' use of AI in their 'Cycling Essential Stories' series. The series, which aims to celebrate the history of the Tour de France, has been met with a barrage of criticism from cycling fans and experts alike. The first episode, a video about the Tour's first venture into the Pyrenees in 1910, has been described as 'impressively awful' and 'AI slop'.

The video features a ChatGPT-generated version of the legendary cyclist Octave Lapize, with a cringeworthy and inaccurate portrayal of his iconic 'assassins' cry. The AI Lapize is shown morphing into a modern aero racer, with a frame-mounted bottle cage, which is a significant departure from the historical accuracy of the original event. The video's overall cringey and ChatGPT-like nature has been a source of contention.

Cycling fans and historians have expressed their disappointment and frustration with the series, with many questioning the value of their subscription fees. The use of AI in place of human creativity and expertise has been seen as a disservice to the sport and its rich history. The criticism highlights the tension between the use of AI technology and the preservation of traditional values and craftsmanship in the creative industry.

Despite the backlash, some have found a silver lining in the controversy. One positive remark came from James, who praised the content as 'great'. However, the overall sentiment remains that TNT Sports should reconsider their approach to content creation and prioritize human creativity over AI technology.

The controversy raises important questions about the role of AI in the creative industry and the potential impact on traditional values and craftsmanship. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how TNT Sports will respond to the criticism and whether they will make changes to their approach to content creation.