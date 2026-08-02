Cycling Transfer Rumors: Pogačar's Agent Denies Seixas €13M Valuation & Blasi's Move (2026)

The Cycling Transfer Saga: Pogačar's Agent Sets the Record Straight

The world of professional cycling is abuzz with transfer rumors and salary speculations, and at the center of it all is Tadej Pogačar's agent, Alex Carera. In a recent interview, Carera addressed several hot topics, shedding light on the business side of this thrilling sport.

The Seixas Situation

One of the most intriguing stories is the future of Paul Seixas, a young French talent who has taken the cycling world by storm. Reports suggested that Pinarello-Q36.5 was willing to pay an astronomical €13 million per season to secure his services, which would make Seixas the highest-paid rider, surpassing even Pogačar's impressive earnings. However, Carera quickly dismissed these claims, stating that the reported valuation is 'absolutely not true.' This is a classic case of media hype, where journalists often inflate transfer fees and salaries to create a buzz. What many don't realize is that these figures are rarely accurate, especially when they involve young, unproven talents like Seixas. Personally, I think it's a wise move by Carera to temper these expectations, as it can put unnecessary pressure on a rising star.

Managing Expectations

Carera's comments about Seixas reveal a deeper insight into the management of young athletes. He believes that the media and fans often rush to crown the next big thing, which can be detrimental to a rider's development. The phrase 'step by step' is crucial here, indicating that success in cycling, or any sport, is a gradual process. It's easy to get caught up in the hype, but as Carera suggests, staying at the top is harder than getting there. This is a valuable lesson not just for cycling enthusiasts but for anyone in the sports industry.

Isaac del Toro's Time to Shine?

In a surprising twist, Carera predicts that another of his clients, Isaac del Toro, has a better chance of making an impact at this year's Tour de France. This is a bold statement, considering Seixas's recent success. However, it highlights the complex dynamics between agents, riders, and their potential teams. Carera's strategy here might be to manage the spotlight, ensuring that his clients don't burn out too soon. It's a fine balance between promoting their talent and protecting their long-term interests.

The Paula Blasi Conundrum

Carera also addressed the rumors surrounding Paula Blasi, a Spanish sensation who is yet to sign with a team for 2027. Despite interest from top teams, Carera insists that no deal has been finalized. This situation is a testament to the power of negotiation in sports. Teams and agents often play a strategic game, using media reports to gauge interest and leverage better deals. What makes this particularly fascinating is the impact of 'fake news' on these negotiations. As Carera points out, the cycling world, like many others, is not immune to the allure of sensational headlines.

The Business of Cycling

This entire episode provides a fascinating glimpse into the business of professional cycling. Agents like Carera play a pivotal role in shaping riders' careers and the sport's narrative. Their job is not just to secure the best deals but also to manage expectations and protect their clients' interests. In my opinion, Carera's approach is a masterclass in strategic representation, balancing promotion with caution.

As we await the outcomes of these transfer sagas, it's clear that the cycling world is as much about the race on the road as it is about the deals behind the scenes. The sport's future stars are not just measured by their speed and endurance but also by the contracts they sign and the agents who guide their careers. This is the intricate dance of sports management, where every move is calculated, and every rumor has a purpose.