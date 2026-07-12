Dabo Swinney's Take on College Football: Why a CBA is the Answer (2026)

College football is at a crossroads, and Dabo Swinney’s recent gripes about the sport’s current state have inadvertently shone a spotlight on a solution that’s been staring us in the face: collective bargaining. Personally, I think Swinney’s frustration is less about the chaos itself and more about the power dynamics at play. What makes this particularly fascinating is how his comments, though framed as a lament for order, actually bolster the case for treating college athletes as what they truly are—employees. If you take a step back and think about it, Swinney’s comparison to the NFL isn’t just a casual observation; it’s an acknowledgment that structure and fairness come from players having a seat at the table.

One thing that immediately stands out is the irony here. Swinney, a coach who has long benefited from the NCAA’s antiquated system, is now complaining about the very anarchy that system created. What many people don’t realize is that the NFL’s stability isn’t just about rules—it’s about power-sharing. The players’ union negotiates terms, ensuring that both sides have skin in the game. In college football, though, the players are still treated as commodities, not partners. This raises a deeper question: Why are we waiting for Congress to fix a problem that the NCAA and its members could solve themselves?

From my perspective, the push for federal intervention is a red herring. It’s a way for the powers-that-be to avoid accountability while pretending to seek a solution. What this really suggests is that they’re more interested in maintaining control than in creating a fair system. Collective bargaining would force them to acknowledge the players’ labor rights, something they’ve fought tooth and nail to avoid. A detail that I find especially interesting is how Swinney’s own words—‘the only thing worse than having no rules is having rules you can’t enforce’—apply just as much to the NCAA’s failure to address player rights as they do to the transfer portal chaos.

The student-athlete myth has been debunked, yet it persists as a convenient fiction. What’s truly at stake here isn’t just the structure of college football but the moral and economic implications of exploiting young athletes. In my opinion, the NCAA’s reluctance to embrace collective bargaining isn’t about preserving amateurism—it’s about preserving profit. If players were to unionize, it would upend the entire model, forcing universities to share the billions they generate. That’s a conversation no one in power wants to have.

Looking ahead, the path forward seems clear, though it won’t be easy. Players need to organize, and coaches like Swinney need to decide which side of history they want to be on. What makes this moment so pivotal is that the cracks in the system are too big to ignore. The transfer portal, NIL deals, and the growing calls for player rights are all symptoms of a system that’s long overdue for reform. Personally, I think the NCAA’s days of unilateral control are numbered. The question isn’t if collective bargaining will happen, but when—and whether the NCAA will be dragged kicking and screaming into the future.

In the end, Swinney’s complaints aren’t just about chaos; they’re a cry for a system that works for everyone, not just the institutions. If you ask me, the real anarchy is pretending that college athletes aren’t employees. It’s time to stop debating and start negotiating. The players deserve a seat at the table, and the sooner we acknowledge that, the sooner college football can move from chaos to fairness.