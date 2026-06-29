Daisy Edgar-Jones Stars in New Sense and Sensibility Adaptation | Jane Austen Movie Trailer (2026)

Daisy Edgar-Jones steps into the world of Jane Austen's classic novel, "Sense and Sensibility," in a new adaptation by Focus Features. This trailer offers a glimpse into the story of the Dashwood sisters, who, after a tragic loss, find themselves in a humble cottage, navigating love and heartbreak. The film promises a faithful portrayal of Austen's work, complete with sweeping shots and longing glances, directed by the talented Georgia Oakley.

What makes this adaptation particularly intriguing is the star-studded cast. Edgar-Jones, known for her role in "Twisters," takes on the role of Elinor Dashwood, one of the three sisters. The cast also includes Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings. The presence of these talented actors adds a layer of excitement to the project.

This isn't the first time "Sense and Sensibility" has been brought to the big screen. The 1995 Oscar-winning adaptation directed by Ang Lee, with a screenplay by Emma Thompson, is a notable predecessor. Thompson's script earned her an Academy Award, and the film starred the iconic duo of Thompson and Kate Winslet. This new adaptation, produced by Working Title Films, the studio behind other Austen adaptations like "Pride & Prejudice" and "Emma," aims to capture the essence of Austen's work once again.

The trailer hints at a visually stunning and emotionally charged film, with a focus on the sisters' journey through love and loss. The release date, October 16, is set for a U.S. premiere, leaving audiences eager to witness this new interpretation of Austen's timeless story. As an expert commentator, I find it fascinating that Focus Features is once again bringing a classic Austen novel to life, and I'm curious to see how this adaptation will capture the hearts and minds of modern audiences.