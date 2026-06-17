Dallas Wings Rule Out Awak Kuier And Odyssey Sims For Minnesota Lynx Game; Li Yueru Probable (2026)

The Dallas Wings are facing a challenging task as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Lynx. With key players out and others listed as probable, the team's performance and morale could be significantly impacted. Here's a breakdown of the situation and what it means for the Wings.

Player Updates and Injuries

Awak Kuier : Kuier, who has been dealing with a right wrist injury, is out for the game. This injury has been a concern for the team, as evidenced by her inactivity against the Los Angeles Sparks and the need for a brace during practice. Kuier's absence will likely impact the team's offense, as she averages 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Odyssey Sims : Sims, who suffered a left ankle injury during the game against the Sparks, is also out. The injury was severe enough that she was taken off the court in a wheelchair, and she has not practiced since. Sims' average of 6.0 points and 2.7 assists per game will be missed.

Li Yueru: Yueru, who has been dealing with a left ankle issue, is listed as probable. This is a positive development, as she was a full participant in Sunday's practice, two days after the previous game. Yueru's return could provide a much-needed boost to the team's performance.

Impact on Team Dynamics

The absence of Kuier and Sims will undoubtedly affect the team's strategy and performance. Kuier's scoring and rebounding abilities will be missed, and Sims' playmaking skills and scoring will also be a challenge to replace. The team will need to rely on other players to step up and fill these roles.

Looking Ahead: Minnesota Lynx

The Wings are up against a formidable opponent in the Minnesota Lynx, who are currently atop the Western Conference with a 9-2 record. The Lynx have a strong home record and have been dominant in the Commissioner's Cup play, winning all three of their games. The Wings, however, have a chance to make a statement and improve their own record, which currently stands at 7-3.

Historical Context

The Wings' last win against the Lynx was on August 30, 2024, and they have not won at Target Center since July 12, 2023. This historical context adds an extra layer of challenge to the game. The Lynx have a strong home-court advantage, and the Wings will need to bring their A-game to secure a win.

Conclusion: A Tough But Manageable Task

The Dallas Wings are facing a difficult situation with key players out and others listed as probable. However, with a strong team spirit and the potential return of Li Yueru, they have a chance to perform well. The game against the Minnesota Lynx will be a test of their resilience and ability to adapt, and it will be fascinating to see how they rise to the challenge.