Dan Campbell's Hilarious Reaction to the Myles Garrett Trade (2026)

In the world of NFL trades, the Los Angeles Rams' acquisition of Myles Garrett has sparked a wave of excitement and analysis. This blockbuster move, involving a hefty package of draft picks and Jared Verse, has many declaring the Rams as the Super Bowl favorites for the upcoming season. However, amidst the hype, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell offers a refreshing dose of reality and a unique perspective.

A Coach's Perspective

Campbell's response to the trade is an intriguing blend of sarcasm and pragmatism. His statement, "I mean good for them. They've won it now, right?", serves as a timely reminder that talk is cheap and actual victories on the field are what truly matter. It's a perspective that cuts through the hype and brings the focus back to the hard work and dedication required to win championships.

The Trade's Impact

While Campbell's initial reaction might seem dismissive, it's important to note that he doesn't shy away from acknowledging Garrett's talent. He describes him as "a hell of a player", highlighting the skill and impact that Garrett brings to the field. This recognition is a testament to Campbell's ability to see beyond the trade and evaluate the player's true value.

A Focused Approach

Campbell's viewpoint aligns with the Lions' long-standing philosophy of not getting caught up in the moves of other teams. Instead, they maintain a laser-like focus on their own path and development. This approach is a testament to the team's discipline and belief in their own abilities, a mindset that can often be overlooked in the heat of the moment.

Offensive Coordinator's Take

Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing offers an interesting insight, having worked with Garrett in Cleveland. He praises Garrett's versatility and skill, noting that "he does so many things at such a high level". Petzing's perspective adds a layer of depth to the trade, showcasing the impact that Garrett can have on a team's overall performance.

A Potential Showdown

Petzing's comment about hoping to face the Rams in a potential playoff matchup adds an element of anticipation and rivalry. It's a subtle hint at the Lions' ambition and their belief in their own capabilities, even against a powerhouse like the Rams.

The Arms Race

When asked about Detroit's potential to make a similar "all-in" move, Campbell's response is telling. His reluctance to engage in the topic suggests a calculated approach to team-building, one that prioritizes long-term sustainability over short-term gains. It's a strategy that might not always grab headlines, but it speaks to a deeper understanding of the game and a commitment to building a solid foundation.

Final Thoughts

Campbell's commentary on the Garrett trade provides a fascinating glimpse into the mindset of a coach who values substance over hype. His words serve as a reminder that while trades and acquisitions can generate excitement, it's the hard work, discipline, and focus on one's own path that ultimately lead to success. In a league where attention often shifts rapidly, Campbell's perspective is a welcome reminder of the fundamentals that truly matter.