Dana White on UFC Fighter Pay: 'That's Ridiculous' Compared to WNBA (2026)

Let's dive into the world of sports and the ongoing debate surrounding fighter pay, specifically in the UFC and how it compares to other leagues. This topic has sparked quite a bit of controversy, and I'm here to share my thoughts and insights on the matter.

The UFC vs. the WNBA: A Pay Disparity?

Dana White, the UFC's president, has some strong opinions on the matter of fighter pay, particularly when it's compared to the salaries of WNBA players. With the recent collective bargaining agreement, WNBA players now enjoy a minimum salary of $270,000, a significant jump from the previous $66,000. In contrast, UFC fighters, especially newcomers, often start with a base pay of $12,000 per fight, with an additional $12,000 for a win.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the perspective White brings to the table. He argues that fighter pay in the UFC has consistently increased and will continue to do so as long as the organization remains successful. However, he draws a line when it comes to comparing UFC fighter pay to that of the WNBA, calling it "ridiculous."

The Argument for Earning Your Worth

White's stance is that the UFC should not be obligated to pay newcomers a minimum salary until they've proven their worth within the promotion. He questions the logic of paying a fighter $370,000 just to determine if they belong in the UFC. It's an interesting take on the matter, and it raises the question of whether athletes should be guaranteed a certain salary, regardless of their experience or track record.

The Future of Fighter Pay

White has made it clear that fighter pay will increase in 2026, coinciding with the UFC's new deal with Paramount. While some fighters have already expressed dissatisfaction with the current pay structure, others have praised the UFC for its new bonus system, which includes a standard $25,000 payout for a finish. These bonuses, however, are at the discretion of UFC executives, which adds an element of uncertainty to fighter earnings.

A Different Approach: Jake Paul's MVP

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has taken a different approach to fighter pay, offering a minimum salary of $40,000 for its first MMA card, which aired on Netflix. This flat fee model, without the traditional show/win structure, is a stark contrast to the UFC's system. It remains to be seen if the UFC will adopt a similar strategy, especially for fighters just starting their careers.

The Middle Class of the UFC

White also emphasizes the existence of a "middle class" within the UFC, where fighters earn a consistent income, unlike in boxing, where only the top two fighters on a card make significant money. He highlights the fact that the UFC has been successful in ensuring that all fighters make money, and that even during the organization's less profitable days, fighters were paid more than their contracted amounts.

Final Thoughts

The debate surrounding fighter pay is complex and multifaceted. While it's easy to compare salaries across different sports leagues, the unique dynamics of each organization must be considered. Personally, I believe that athletes should be fairly compensated for their skills and contributions, but the question of how to determine that fair value is where things get tricky. It's a delicate balance between ensuring athletes are paid what they're worth and allowing organizations to operate sustainably. What do you think? Is there a fair way to determine fighter pay, or is this an inevitable point of contention in the sports industry?