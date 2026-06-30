Dancing With the Stars Season 35: Meet the Celebrities and Pros (2026)

The Evolution of Reality TV: A New Season, New Faces

The world of reality television is gearing up for another thrilling season, and the buzz is all about the upcoming 35th season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. As an entertainment analyst, I find it fascinating to witness the evolution of this genre and the strategic casting choices that keep audiences hooked.

The Celebrity Factor

The show's producers have cleverly tapped into the power of celebrity, creating a star-studded lineup that is sure to draw attention. Let's delve into the intriguing personalities joining the ballroom this fall.

Ciara Miller: A reality TV veteran, Miller has been at the center of a Bravo scandal, adding a layer of drama to her story. Her journey from 'Summer House' to 'Dancing With the Stars' mirrors that of Ariana Madix, who also found success post-scandal. What makes this particularly intriguing is the public's fascination with these reality TV scandals and how they can propel careers. It's a testament to the power of narrative arcs and the public's appetite for real-life drama.

Maura Higgins: Higgins is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on 'Love Island' and 'The Traitors'. Her persistence in pursuing a spot on 'Dancing With the Stars' showcases the allure of the show and its ability to provide a platform for personal growth. In my opinion, this is a brilliant strategy for the show's longevity, as it taps into the aspirations of reality stars and creates a narrative of transformation.

Jackson Olson: Olson's casting is part of a recent trend of featuring social media stars on the show. With a substantial online following, he represents the modern celebrity—one who is internet-born and has a direct connection with their audience. This is a clever move by the producers to attract a younger demographic and stay relevant in the age of digital influencers.

Guillermo Rodriguez: Known for his comedic sidekick role on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Rodriguez brings a touch of humor to the ballroom. His transition from late-night TV to primetime is an interesting shift, showcasing the versatility of reality TV. Personally, I find it fascinating how these shows can provide a platform for talent discovery and career diversification.

The Art of Casting

What many people don't realize is that casting for reality TV is an intricate art. Deena Katz, the executive producer and casting head, has a keen eye for talent and an understanding of what makes a compelling narrative. Her choices are not just about star power but also about creating a diverse and engaging cast.

The inclusion of celebrities from various backgrounds—reality TV, sports, and comedy—ensures a dynamic and entertaining season. It's a strategic move to cater to a wide range of audiences and keep the show fresh and exciting.

The Spin-Off Effect

The introduction of 'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro' is an innovative spin-off concept. By creating a competition for a spot on the pro cast, the show adds an extra layer of competition and talent discovery. This not only generates buzz but also highlights the diverse skills required to be a professional dancer on the show.

Final Thoughts

As we anticipate the full cast reveal on 'Good Morning America', it's clear that 'Dancing With the Stars' continues to be a powerhouse in the reality TV landscape. The show's ability to adapt, evolve, and create captivating narratives is a testament to its longevity. Personally, I'm eager to see how these celebrities will transform and what new trends will emerge in the world of reality television.