DARKTHRONE's Nocturno Culto Unveils New Band AVRAK: A Heavy Rock Journey (2026)

The Evolution of Heavy Metal Legends: Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto and His New Venture, Avrak

In the ever-evolving world of heavy metal, few bands have left as indelible a mark as Darkthrone. With a career spanning decades, they've become pioneers of a genre that continues to captivate and evolve. Now, one of its core members, Ted 'Nocturno Culto' Skjellum, is embarking on a new journey with his project Avrak, and the metal community is buzzing with anticipation.

What makes this side project particularly intriguing is the collaboration between Skjellum and Anders Hegna, a musician with a slightly different musical background. Skjellum, a veteran of the scene, has been a driving force behind Darkthrone's unique sound, blending various metal subgenres. However, with Avrak, he explores a more classic heavy metal approach, drawing inspiration from the 80s, an era he describes as 'more optimistic'.

The duo's creative process is a fascinating study in artistic synergy. They locked themselves in a cabin, isolated in the mountains, to create music, a testament to their dedication and passion. This immersive environment allowed them to experiment and find their unique sound, which Skjellum describes as a blend of rock and metal, with a touch of chaos. Personally, I find this approach refreshing, as it showcases the artists' willingness to step out of their comfort zones and create something genuinely new.

Avrak's debut album, set for release this fall, promises to be a milestone. It's a testament to the hours of hard work and collaboration between Skjellum and Hegna. The live performance in April, backed by the talented Kråbøl brothers, further solidified their potential as a live act. From my perspective, this project is not just about the music; it's about the exploration of new artistic territories and the evolution of a genre.

One thing that immediately stands out is Skjellum's passion for the classic heavy metal sound. He mentions the differences between European and American heavy metal, highlighting the darker and more historical elements of the European scene. This insight is crucial, as it sheds light on the cultural influences that shape different metal subgenres. It's a reminder that music is not created in a vacuum but is deeply rooted in cultural and historical contexts.

As we await Avrak's debut album, it's clear that this project is more than just a side gig for Skjellum. It represents a journey into the heart of heavy metal, exploring its roots and pushing its boundaries. In my opinion, this is what makes metal such a captivating genre—its ability to constantly reinvent itself while paying homage to its rich history. The fact that a pioneer like Skjellum is at the forefront of this evolution is a testament to his artistic vision and dedication to the craft.

In conclusion, Avrak's upcoming release is not just an album but a testament to the enduring spirit of heavy metal. It invites us to reflect on the genre's evolution, the power of collaboration, and the endless possibilities that lie within the realm of music. Personally, I can't wait to hear what these musical pioneers have in store for us this fall.