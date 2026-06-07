Darren Till's DEVASTATING KO! | BKFC 90 Highlights (2026)

In the world of combat sports, few moments can be as thrilling as a knockout victory. And when that knockout comes in the form of a brutal, one-punch finish, it's a sight that leaves fans on the edge of their seats. Such was the case when Darren Till took on Aaron Chalmers in the BKFC 90 co-main event, a bout that showcased the raw, unfiltered action that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is known for.

Till, a former UFC title challenger, was making his BKFC debut, and he certainly made an impact. The fight began with Chalmers, a veteran with a 2-0 record in BKFC, setting the pace with frantic movement and well-timed jabs. However, Till's patience paid off when he landed a stiff left hook, sending Chalmers to the canvas. It was a moment of vulnerability for Till, but he quickly demonstrated his resilience and determination.

In the second round, Till unleashed his signature left hand, a punch that would become the highlight of the fight. Chalmers, despite his best efforts to dodge and duck, couldn't escape the devastating blow. The referee's 10-count was unnecessary; Chalmers was already out on his feet, and the fight was stopped just 22 seconds into the round. Till's celebration was one of pure elation, a testament to his unwavering spirit and skill.

What makes this victory even more remarkable is Till's own words after the fight. He expressed his belief that he was 'built for this shit,' a sentiment that resonates with many fans. Till's transition from UFC to BKFC has been a fascinating journey, and this knockout win cements his place in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. It's a sport that demands a unique set of skills, and Till has shown that he possesses them in spades.

The knockout raises a deeper question: Can Till's success in BKFC signal a new era for the sport? With his UFC background and now a knockout win under his belt, Till has the potential to become a flagship fighter for BKFC. A showdown with Mike Perry, a long-time rival, would be the ultimate test of Till's prowess and could propel BKFC into the mainstream. But for now, Till is enjoying the moment, embracing the thrill of the knockout and the freedom that comes with it.

In my opinion, Till's performance was a masterclass in bare-knuckle fighting. His ability to adapt, his patience, and his power were on full display. What many people don't realize is that Till's knockout win is not just a personal triumph but also a significant moment for the sport. It challenges the notion that bare-knuckle fighting is a chaotic, unpredictable affair, and instead showcases the skill, strategy, and sheer athleticism required to excel in it. As Till continues to make waves in BKFC, the sport itself may just evolve, becoming a more refined and respected form of combat.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between Till's UFC days and his BKFC debut. In the UFC, Till was known for his aggressive style, but in BKFC, he has embraced a more calculated approach. This shift in strategy is a testament to Till's adaptability and his willingness to learn and grow as a fighter. It also highlights the unique challenges and opportunities presented by each fighting organization.

Looking ahead, Till's knockout win opens up a world of possibilities. A potential showdown with Perry would be a blockbuster event, but Till's success in BKFC could also lead to new opportunities for the sport. Perhaps it's time for a reevaluation of bare-knuckle fighting's place in the combat sports landscape. Till's knockout win is a reminder that, in the world of fighting, anything is possible, and sometimes, one punch can change everything.