Data Centre in South Australia: Job Creation vs Water Demand (2026)

The AI Gold Rush: Jobs, Water, and the Future of Australia’s Driest State

There’s a buzz in the air in South Australia, and it’s not just the hum of sheep grazing in Bundey. A proposed $10 billion AI data centre—one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region—has locals both excited and uneasy. On the surface, it’s a classic tale of economic opportunity versus environmental risk. But dig deeper, and what emerges is a far more complex story about the future of technology, the fragility of resources, and the choices we’re making as a society.

The Promise of Progress

Let’s start with the allure. For a region like Bundey, which is essentially a ghost town surrounded by sheep farms, this project could be a lifeline. Goyder Regional Council Mayor Bill Gebhardt calls it a ‘game changer,’ and he’s not exaggerating. With 500 construction jobs and 200 ongoing positions, it’s the kind of economic injection that could revive a struggling community. Personally, I think this is where the story gets interesting. It’s not just about jobs; it’s about hope. For towns like Burra, where businesses like Mog’s Cafe rely on seasonal tourism, the prospect of year-round activity is transformative.

But here’s the catch: this isn’t just any tech project. Data centres are energy and water guzzlers. The proposed centre will need up to 800 megawatts of electricity—enough to power 800,000 homes. That’s staggering. And then there’s the water. In a state as dry as South Australia, every drop counts. The River Murray, already under strain, is now at the center of this debate.

The Water Dilemma: A Ticking Time Bomb?

What makes this particularly fascinating is the ambiguity around water usage. IREN, the company behind the project, claims it will use a closed-loop cooling system, with less than 1% of its on-site tank capacity depleted annually. Sounds sustainable, right? But here’s where skepticism creeps in. Critics like Senator Sarah Hanson-Young argue that these assurances aren’t enough. With the Murray River facing lower flows due to below-average rainfall, every megalitre matters. Jeff Knispel, a local citrus supplier, puts it bluntly: ‘Given that we are the driest state and the driest continent on earth, that is a worry.’

From my perspective, this isn’t just a local issue. It’s a microcosm of a global trend. As AI demand skyrockets, data centres are popping up everywhere—162 operating in Australia, with 90 more in the pipeline. The Greens are calling for a moratorium on ‘hyperscale’ developments, and I can see why. If you take a step back and think about it, we’re essentially trading water for technology. But at what cost?

The Bigger Picture: AI’s Hidden Costs

One thing that immediately stands out is how little we’re talking about the broader implications of this AI boom. Stefan Hajkowicz, CSIRO’s AI advisor, compares it to the mining sector boom, and he’s spot on. Every ChatGPT query, every AI-driven innovation, comes with an environmental price tag. What many people don’t realize is that these centres are just the tip of the iceberg. By 2030, data centres could consume 12% of Australia’s electricity. That’s not just a number—it’s a warning sign.

This raises a deeper question: Are we sleepwalking into a catastrophe? Senator Hanson-Young thinks so, and I’m inclined to agree. The federal government’s ‘expectations’ for sustainable practices are voluntary, which feels like a cop-out. In my opinion, we need legally binding regulations, not wishful thinking. The idea that companies will act responsibly out of goodwill is naive.

The Human Factor: Hope vs. Fear

What this really suggests is that we’re at a crossroads. On one side, you have communities desperate for growth, like Bundey and Burra. On the other, you have environmentalists and locals like Sue Ryan, who are cautiously optimistic but demand answers. It’s a classic tension between progress and preservation, and it’s playing out in real-time.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the psychological aspect. For Mayor Gebhardt, this project is about survival. For Jeff Knispel, it’s about protecting his livelihood. These aren’t abstract concerns—they’re deeply personal. And that’s what makes this debate so compelling. It’s not just about data centres; it’s about people, their hopes, and their fears.

Looking Ahead: What’s at Stake?

If we’re honest, the Bundey data centre is just the beginning. As AI continues to reshape industries, these conflicts will only intensify. The real challenge is balancing innovation with sustainability. Personally, I think we’re failing at that balance right now. We’re so dazzled by the promise of AI that we’re overlooking its costs.

Here’s my takeaway: We need a national conversation about this. Not just about water or energy, but about the kind of future we want. Are we willing to sacrifice our most precious resources for technological advancement? Or can we find a way to innovate responsibly?

In the end, the Bundey project isn’t just about a data centre. It’s about choices—choices that will define not just South Australia, but the world. And that, in my opinion, is what makes this story so important.