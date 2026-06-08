Dave Meltzer on WWE's Questionable Decision to Oppose AEW Pay-Per-View (2026)

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with a controversial move by WWE, and it's got everyone talking. In a surprising twist, WWE has decided to go head-to-head with its rival promotions, AEW and TNA, by scheduling a major show on the same weekend. This strategic maneuver has left many, including industry expert Dave Meltzer, questioning WWE's motives and the potential fallout.

WWE's Questionable Tactic

WWE's decision to counterprogram AEW and TNA with their 'NXT' brand is a bold move, but one that raises eyebrows. Meltzer points out that this isn't the first time WWE has tried this tactic, and it hasn't worked in the past. In 2025, WWE attempted to go up against AEW's pay-per-views with both main roster and 'NXT' shows, but the results were not in their favor. AEW's shows exceeded expectations, while WWE's offerings underperformed.

So, why would WWE risk repeating a strategy that has already proven unsuccessful? Meltzer suggests that WWE might be hoping to capitalize on the perceived advantage of free TV versus pay-per-view, but he cautions that it's not always as simple as it seems on paper. With AEW riding a wave of momentum and delivering high-quality shows, WWE's 'NXT' brand could end up being compared unfavorably, especially if AEW puts on another spectacular event like their recent Double or Nothing 2026.

The Real Victim: TNA

While WWE's focus may be on AEW, it's TNA that could suffer the most from this scheduling clash. Meltzer believes that TNA's Slammiversary pay-per-view, which has been strategically scheduled for an afternoon start to avoid overlapping with AEW, will now face an even tougher challenge with 'NXT' also in the mix. WWE's move could impact TNA's business, as it may result in reduced promotional support and talent exchanges between the two companies.

The situation is further complicated by WWE's attempt to downplay the counterprogramming as a mere coincidence. Meltzer argues that with the frequency of these scheduling conflicts, it's hard to believe they're not intentional. This could potentially strain the relationship between WWE and TNA, especially if it leads to a significant drop in viewership for TNA's events.

Fan Fatigue and the Impact on Discourse

The potential for fan fatigue is another concern. With WWE's Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia the day before, and now Slammiversary and 'NXT's' The Great American Bash on the same day, fans might be overwhelmed. This could lead to a divided audience, with some choosing to skip TNA and wait for 'NXT', especially with the latter being free-to-air. However, Meltzer suggests that some fans might opt out of both WWE and TNA events, preferring to save their energy and money for the free 'NXT' show.

In conclusion, WWE's decision to counterprogram AEW and TNA is a risky move that could backfire. It not only risks damaging WWE's own brand, but it also threatens to undermine the success of its business partners. As Meltzer puts it, 'NXT' might end up being the sacrificial lamb in WWE's attempt to take down AEW, and in the process, they might just end up hurting themselves and their allies.