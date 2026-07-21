Dave Meltzer Reveals NJPW Stars Missed at AEW Forbidden Door: Visa Issues, Injuries & More! (2026)

The Unseen Battles Behind Forbidden Door: A Wrestling Fan's Perspective

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the curtain in professional wrestling, the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event offers a fascinating glimpse. Personally, I think what makes this particularly interesting is how it exposes the invisible challenges that promoters and wrestlers face—challenges that fans rarely see. Visa issues, injuries, and last-minute changes aren’t just logistical headaches; they’re the unseen battles that shape the stories we watch unfold in the ring.

The Visa Vortex: A Hidden Adversary



One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer number of talent affected by visa issues. Tony Khan mentioned names like Hechicero, Beast Mortos, Komander, Gabe Kidd, and Mark Davis, but what many people don’t realize is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. From my perspective, this raises a deeper question: How much of what we see on screen is a result of careful planning, and how much is improvisation in the face of chaos? Visa issues aren’t unique to wrestling, but in an industry that relies on global talent, they become a silent adversary that can derail months of storytelling.

Injuries and the Art of Adaptation



Injuries are another wildcard, and the Forbidden Door card was no exception. Newman’s injury at DOMINION, for instance, forced a reshuffle that saw Jon Moxley without his originally planned opponent. What this really suggests is that wrestling promotions are constantly walking a tightrope between ambition and reality. In my opinion, the ability to adapt on the fly is what separates good promotions from great ones. It’s not just about having a Plan B—it’s about making Plan B feel like it was Plan A all along.

The Missing Matches: What Could Have Been



Dave Meltzer’s insights on Wrestling Observer shed light on some of the matches that never materialized. ISHII, for example, was supposed to be in the steel cage match but was replaced by Konosuke Takeshita due to clearance issues. Personally, I think this is where the magic of wrestling lies—in the “what ifs” that fuel fan speculation. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these changes ripple through the narrative. Gabe Kidd’s absence from the Umino match, for instance, not only affected Forbidden Door but also his participation in the G1 tournament. If you take a step back and think about it, these absences aren’t just setbacks; they’re opportunities for new stories to emerge.

The Women’s Division: A Missed Opportunity?



A detail that I find especially interesting is Meltzer’s belief that the Owen Cup final was originally slated for Sareee vs. Willow Nightingale. This raises a deeper question: How much potential was left untapped due to clearance issues? From my perspective, the women’s division often gets shortchanged in these cross-promotional events, and this feels like a missed opportunity to elevate two incredibly talented wrestlers. What this really suggests is that while promotions are making strides, there’s still work to be done to ensure women’s matches get the spotlight they deserve.

The Broader Implications: Wrestling’s Global Ambitions



If you take a step back and think about it, the challenges faced by Forbidden Door are symptomatic of a larger trend in wrestling: the push toward globalization. AEW, NJPW, and other promotions are increasingly relying on international talent to create unique matchups, but this comes with its own set of risks. Personally, I think this is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it opens up new possibilities for storytelling and fan engagement. On the other, it introduces layers of complexity that can derail even the best-laid plans.

Final Thoughts: The Beauty in Imperfection



In the end, what makes Forbidden Door so compelling isn’t the matches that happened, but the matches that didn’t. It’s a reminder that wrestling is as much about adaptation as it is about execution. From my perspective, the imperfections—the visa issues, the injuries, the last-minute changes—are what make it human. They’re a testament to the resilience of the wrestlers, the creativity of the bookers, and the passion of the fans. What many people don’t realize is that these challenges are what keep wrestling dynamic, unpredictable, and endlessly fascinating.

So, the next time you watch a wrestling event, remember: what you’re seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. The real story is happening behind the scenes, where the battles are just as intense—and often more interesting—than anything that happens in the ring.